updated: 12/2/2016 12:48 AM

Man found shot in Hoffman Estates shopping center

    Courtesy of Latham Conger III

 
Daily Herald report

Police say they found one person shot outside a sports bar Thursday night in Hoffman Estates.

Emergency responders were called to the Poplar Prairie Stone Crossing shopping center on Higgins Road just west of Route 59 about 10:30 p.m., Hoffman Estates Lt. Darin Felgenhauer said. The victim was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, he said. The extent of his injuries was unclear, he said.

Nobody was in custody, Felgenhauer said.

One patron of the bar, Latham Conger III of Palatine, said via Twitter he saw one man lying on the ground bleeding around the face, and blood was on the ground. Police cordoned off some of the parking lot around the bar and blocked entrances.

Conger said he was inside the bar and had not heard any gunshots, hearing only from others outside that the man was shot and the shooter ran away west on Higgins Road.

Conger said many police cars were on the scene and questioning people who had tried to help the victim. "I've never seen that many police officers in one place in Hoffman before," he wrote.

