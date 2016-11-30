Celebrate Christmas early at Dickens in Dundee

The Dickens in Dundee festival is Dundee Township's spin on the holidays, organizers say.

During the two-day festival, which starts Friday, Dec. 2, revelers will enjoy a visit from Santa, a parade, carolers and handmade gingerbread houses.

Dundee's spin on Charles Dickens's holiday classic includes living windows displays in shops, a festival of trees decorated by area schoolchildren, hayrides and a chili cooking contest.

For 29 years, West Dundee officials have been spinning the festival to get residents in the holiday spirit.

"It brings the community together for the holidays," said Barbara Traver, a leading organizer and West Dundee village clerk. "People can enjoy the holidays with their neighbors weeks before Christmas."

Even though the festival comes on the heels of Thanksgiving, it still separates the two and puts a spotlight on not only the sights and sounds of Christmas, but the people who bring them to East and West Dundee.

In West Dundee, about 50 people are needed to put together the ambience of Christmas, including public works employees who decorate the village holiday tree, hang wreaths on lampposts along Route 72 and prepare Grafelman Park, said Joseph Cavallaro, village manager.

East Dundee shares in the planning and events, and its employees are just as busy doing the same.

The list doesn't stop there because dozens of other Dundee neighbors are needed to give the Dickens festival local flavor. They belong to clubs such as the Dundee Lions Clubs and the Dundee Township Historical Society Public who sponsor and run the various events.

Area churches also are involved with the festival. Immanuel Lutheran Church will hold a chili cooking contest, the First Congregation Church in West Dundee will hold its traditional cookie walk and the First United Methodist Church in West Dundee will host the gingerbread house-making fair.

Merchants will offer their shop windows for the living windows display. In West Dundee, those shops will depict scenes from the beloved story, "A Christmas Carol." In East Dundee, there will be an added twist to the festival.

"In the past, we have kept with the theme of the story," said Cathy Domagalski, East Dundee promotions and marketing director. "This year, we have encouraged the merchants along North River Street to stray from it and be creative. It will still be about Christmas, but it will be more whimsical."

People can see how whimsical they are when the display starts at 6 p.m. Friday, the same time the living windows displays start in West Dundee.

Dickens is not just a spectator's festival. Residents can get involved by voting in the holiday decorating contest. East and West Dundee residents and entire neighborhoods will compete in five categories: Best Nostalgic Display (think Norman Rockwell), Best Use of Lighting, Best Clark Griswold (excessive lights and decorations), Best Decorated Business, and Best Decorated Block.

Houses will be photographed for judging on Saturday, Dec. 3 between 6 and 9 p.m. Photos of participating homes will be posted online, where the public will vote for the winners in each category.

Voting will take place at the Dickens in Dundee and Holiday Decorating Contest Facebook event page on Sunday, Dec. 4 until 5 p.m.

"Dickens in Dundee has been held for so long that it has become part of the local fabric. People look forward to it," Cavallaro said. It has become a nice family friendly way to start the holidays. For a complete list of events, visit dickensindundee.org.