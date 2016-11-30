Breaking News Bar
 
Business
Marigold Maison relocating to Lincolnshire

  • Bannockburn's Marigold Maison restaurant will move to this space in Lincolnshire. It will replace a Go Roma restaurant in the Lincolnshire Commons shopping center on Milwaukee Avenue north of Aptakisic Road.

    Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

  • Chicken tikka masala at Marigold Maison in Bannockburn. The restaurant is moving to Lincolnshire.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer 2015

  • Bannockburn's Marigold Maison restaurant, shown here, is moving to Lincolnshire. The Daily Herald named it one of the best new restaurants of 2015.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer 2015

 
Russell Lissau
 
 

An acclaimed Indian restaurant in Bannockburn is relocating to a shopping center in nearby Lincolnshire.

Marigold Maison will open in March at 900 Milwaukee Avenue, a spot in the Lincolnshire Commons complex. The space last was occupied by a Go Roma restaurant that operated from 2006 to 2015.

Lincolnshire officials are thrilled the eatery is moving to their town.

"We are excited to add Marigold Maison to our roster of unique restaurants, and to fill this prominent restaurant space at Lincolnshire Commons," said Tonya Zozulya, Lincolnshire's economic development coordinator.

Marigold Maison opened last year at 2535 Waukegan Road in Bannockburn. The Daily Herald named it one of the best new suburban restaurants of 2015.

A second Marigold Maison location operates in Phoenix.

A restaurant representative couldn't be reached for comment.

The menu includes traditional dishes, such as lentil soup, samosa, chicken tikka masala, chicken tandoori and a variety of curries.

Vegetarian appetizers and entrees are available as well.

Lincolnshire Commons is within what's become a restaurant row for the village. Other popular eateries on or near that stretch of Milwaukee Avenue include Wildfire, Big Bowl, Red Robin, Eddie Merlot's and the Half Day Brewing Company.

Because of the site's proximity to Stevenson High School, several corporate complexes and residential developments, Lincolnshire Mayor Elizabeth Brandt predicted Lincolnshire Commons will be "a great fit" for Marigold Maison.

