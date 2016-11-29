Dawn Patrol: One driver killed in collision near Huntley

One driver killed in collision near Huntley

One person died last night after a crash at an intersection in an unincorporated area near Huntley -- the second fatality at that location in less than a week, officials said. Full story.

SUBMITTED PHOTOAlex Kierstead, 20, a Waubonsie Valley High School graduate, died in a fire Wednesday in Carbondale.

Alex Kierstead, 20, a Waubonsie Valley High School graduate, had been identified as the Southern Illinois University student killed in a house fire the day before Thanksgiving in Carbondale. The fire was discovered just before 5 a.m. Wednesday on West Freeman Street about a block north of the university. Full story.

Workers at O'Hare on strike today

Travelers heading in and out of O'Hare International Airport today can expect to be greeted by pickets protesting low wages from airline subcontractors. Full story.

Autopsy on Fox Lake woman inconclusive

An autopsy on a Fox Lake woman found dead near Nippersink Lake over the weekend has come back inconclusive, coroner's officials said yesterday. Mary Anton, 57, was reported missing by her son Friday evening after he went to her home and discovered that she and her dog were not there, Fox Lake police said. Full story.

Carbon monoxide causes partial evacuation in Wauconda

A heater emitting carbon monoxide into a pool area caused part of a Wauconda health care facility to be evacuated to other areas of the building while emergency responders investigated, fire officials said. Full story.

Garage fire spreads to home in Hanover Park

A Hanover Park family was displaced by a house fire yesterday afternoon. Firefighters were called at 2 p.m. to the two-story home on the 1800 block of Zeppelin Drive for a fire in the attached garage, Hanover Park Fire Department Batallion Chief Garrett Kody said. Full story.

Glen Ellyn police searching for kidnappers of ride-sharing driver

Glen Ellyn police are searching for two men who kidnapped a 36-year-old driver for ride-sharing companies. Officers were called about 9 p.m. Saturday to the Wal-Mart store at 3S100 Route 53 and found the victim. Full story.

Mundelein pet stores must post breeding reports

Mundelein pet stores must get special village licenses and publicly display breeding information about the dogs and cats they sell under rules adopted last night. The regulations were prompted by concerns about the sale of animals from large-scale breeding facilities, often called puppy mills. Full story.

Weather

Temperatures are around 45 degrees and with clear skies this morning. Highs this afternoon around 57, with lows tonight near 40. Full story.

Traffic

Bridge reconstruction closes Ohio Street in Aurora in both directions between Rural Street and Indian Avenue. Full traffic.

- Associated Press Bears quarterback Matt Barkley threw for three touchdowns in Sunday's home loss to Tennessee.

Barkley gains Bears' confidence

Running back Jordan Howard said QB Matt Barkley remained even-keeled throughout the ups and downs in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field. Read beat writer Bob LeGere's full report here.

- Associated Press file photo Bulls forward Doug McDermott hasn't played since Nov. 12.

Bulls' McDermott could return soon from concussion

After missing all of the circus road trip with a concussion, Doug McDermott reunited with his Bulls teammates Monday at the Advocate Center. Coach Fred Hoiberg suggested McDermott could be cleared for full practice soon. Read beat writer Mike McGraw's full report here.