Strike set for O'Hare Tuesday, but huge disruptions not expected

hello

Travelers heading in and out of O'Hare International Airport Tuesday can expect to be greeted by pickets protesting low wages from airline subcontractors.

Baggage handlers, cabin cleaners and wheelchair attendants, who mainly work for airline subcontractors, will go on strike Tuesday as they seek a $15-an-hour wage along with health insurance and union rights. The nonunion workers, who are getting support from Service Employees International Union Local 1, said that high turnover and inadequate training are putting them and passengers in jeopardy.

Carriers say they have contingency plans in place to avoid flight disruptions.

American Airlines did not plan to cancel any flights.

"We're working closely with our vendors to ensure there is no disruption to our operation. American supports better pay for workers across the board, but does not believe initiatives should target a specific group or industry," spokeswoman Leslie Scott said.

United Airlines spokesman Charlie Hobart said "we are taking the necessary steps to ensure a safe and on-time operation for our customers."

Wheelchair attendant Fareed Syed of Itasca said last week that it's "hard to make a living" on $10.50 an hour. "You've got to pay the rent, pay for gas and you're living on minimum wages," he said.

In announcing the strike, organizers explained they would wait until after the busy Thanksgiving holiday to avoid disrupting passengers.

"Two factors benefit travelers," DePaul University transportation professor Joseph Schwieterman said of the strike. "They pushed it to one of the slowest times of the year ... and everyone's had ample lead time."