Chicago Bulls' McDermott could return soon from concussion

hello

The Chicago Bulls could soon see the return of forward Doug McDermott. McDermott hasn't played since suffering a concussion after hitting his head on the floor against the Washington Wizards on Nov. 12, but participated in noncontact portions of practice on Monday. Associated Press

After missing all of the circus road trip with a concussion, Doug McDermott reunited with his Bulls teammates Monday at the Advocate Center.

McDermott was cleared for noncontact portions of practice and could be seen taking jumpers after the workout ended. He did not speak to reporters.

Coach Fred Hoiberg suggested McDermott could be cleared for full practice soon, but a lot will depend on how he responds to Monday's activity.

"It's great for him, just get some normalcy back into his life to be around the guys," Hoiberg said. "He was in here yesterday, got a little bit of work in. It will be nice to get him back out there for full contact when he's able.

"Just to get him back on the floor will do a world of good for him. He was good (Monday). He's got to be at a point where he doesn't have symptoms.

"He's gotten past that point. Now we'll see how he responds to this noncontact portion."

McDermott took a hard fall in the Nov. 12 game against Washington. He was driving to the basket and knocked off balance by a flagrant foul from Wizards forward Markieff Morris.

The third-year pro is typically one of the Bulls' best 3-point shooters, although he's off to a slow start this season at 36.4 percent.

"Doug is a big part of our bench, spreads the floor for us," teammate Dwyane Wade said. "Some nights he can go out and score 20-something for us, some nights just his presence (opens the floor). We can't wait to get Doug back out there with us."

Wade set for World Series payoff:

The payoff to Dwyane Wade's World Series bet should arrive later this week.

Wade and LeBron James made a wager on the Cubs-Indians series. The player from the losing city has to show up to the next Cavs-Bulls game wearing the uniform of the winning team.

The Cavaliers visit the United Center on Friday, which means James will be walking into the arena wearing a Cubs uniform, according to terms of the wager.

Wade on Monday was asked about it.

"That's a part of the deal. He's not gonna renege on the deal," Wade said. "I think he's going to do it. I've seen (the jersey). It came in the mail."

Wade was asked whether he had to pay for James' jersey.

"Nah, I think he has enough money," he said. "He's all right. I think he can come up with it. I've seen it. He's ready to go."

No second thought needed:

Dwyane Wade isn't a fan of the NBA's Last Two Minute reports, which critiques officiating in the last two minutes of close games.

"As players, we get called out and fined for saying stuff to the refs, but the NBA is calling our refs out for making the wrong play? Let's just leave it alone," he said. "It's not making any of us feel better by saying, 'See, I told you.'

"It's the whole game, not two minutes. There are things that affect the game from the beginning that come back in the final two minutes."