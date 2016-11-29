Elgin man was victim in fatal crash near Huntley

Authorities have not yet released the names of two drivers involved in a fatal crash Monday evening at Route 20 and Harmony Road in an unincorporated area near Huntley.

It was the second fatality at that intersection in less than a week.

The crash involved a 2009 International ProStar semitruck pulling an empty 53-foot trailer and a 2002 Dodge Durango. A preliminary investigation revealed that the Dodge was eastbound on Harmony Road and failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign. The semitruck was northbound on Route 20 and struck the Dodge in the intersection, with both vehicles exiting the roadway to the northeast, officials said.

The driver of the Dodge, a 29-year-old Elgin man, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt, and the air bags deployed at the time of the crash. The semitrailer driver, a 59-year-old Hanover Park man, was taken to Centegra Hospital in Huntley for treatment of minor injuries. He is in good condition, officials said.

The names of the drivers are not being released pending family notification. The investigation is ongoing by the McHenry County sheriff's major crash investigations unit, Illinois State Police and the McHenry County coroner's office.

John DiMauro, 54, of Woodstock was traveling north on Route 20 in a Ford Expedition Nov. 23 when a box truck drove through the stop sign while headed east on Harmony Road, McHenry County sheriff's officials said. DiMauro was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy conducted Monday determined the preliminary cause of death is multiple injuries. Toxicology samples have been sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis, according to the Kane County coroner's office.