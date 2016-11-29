Authorities: Elgin man who feared cartel charged with cocaine possession

An Elgin man who said he feared a drug cartel would kill him was arrested after he revealed a duffle bag containing more than two pounds of cocaine to Mount Prospect police, authorities said.

Chavez Esquivel, 39, is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a felony punishable by up to 60 years in prison based on the amount of cocaine. He was ordered held on $225,000 bail Tuesday.

Prosecutors say he called officers Sunday and met them in a parking lot on the 400 block of East Euclid Road. There, he revealed a duffle bag containing $29,800 in cash and 933 grams of cocaine, said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Maureen McGee.

According to McGee, Esquivel told police he feared for his life from members of the drug cartel that employed him. McGee did not name the cartel.

Esquivel told police he was "responsible for storing and transporting several kilos of cocaine multiple times a week to disparate locations throughout Chicago," McGee said.

He also told authorities he decided to steal a kilo of cocaine and $30,000 and run away, McGee said, adding Esquivel said he called police after cartel members began threatening his life.

Officers had no additional information at this time, said Mount Prospect police Cmdr. David Zboril.

Esquivel, who has no criminal background, next appears in court on Dec. 22.