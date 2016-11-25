Officials identify Huntley crash victim

Kane County officials have identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in an unincorporated area near Huntley as John DiMauro, 54, of Woodstock.

DiMauro was driving a 1999 Ford Expedition SUV northbound on Route 20 at 6:43 p.m. when a 2007 Hino 268 box truck ran through a stop sign while headed east on Harmony Road, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.

The resulting crash sent DiMauro to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin where he was pronounced dead, according to Kane County Coroner Rob Russell.

The driver of the truck is a 24-year-old man, whom police have not yet identified. He also was treated at Advocate Sherman Hospital but released.

The McHenry County Sheriff's major crash investigation unit is investigating possible charges against the driver.