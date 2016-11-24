Breaking News Bar
 
People To Be Thankful For 2016: Four stories of kindness in the suburbs

  • People to be thankful for, 2016: Top left, 74-year-old "retirees" Dudley and Judy Burgess of St. Charles. Top right, Marilyn Pedersen of Palatine. Bottom right, Marsha and Rick Fedor of Wauconda. And bottom left, Jorge Blancas of Aurora.

  • Marilyn Pedersen is longtime leader of the Palatine Historical Society.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Judy Burgess pins a name tag on her husband Dudley as they volunteer at the Third Tuesday Community Suppers at United Methodist Church in Geneva.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Wauconda residents Marsha and Rick Fedor volunteer at the Wauconda-Island Lake Food Pantry as well as serve on the agency's board.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • A Learner of the Year at Literacy DuPage, Jorge Blancas helps counsel drug addicts.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 

In a year marked by political tension and confrontation, it's particularly fitting to remember that one of the greatest things we all have to be thankful for is ... each other.

Today, we profile four sets of our neighbors whose kindness and generosity are improving lives and shaping communities. Marilyn Pedersen is considered "a local treasure" for her work with the Palatine Historical Society.

In St. Charles, 74-year-old "retirees" Dudley and Judy Burgess organize activities for their church, make mission trips to Appalachia, help a local agency providing mental health services, work with at-risk youths and more.

For 15 years, Marsha and Rick Fedor have been "power shoppers" for the needy in the Wauconda area.

And in Aurora, Jorge Blancas has won recognition for his English skills from the Literacy DuPage organization, while helping out at his local church and counseling former drug addicts.

It's people like these who remind us of the true spirit of giving in the suburbs. Read more about them in the articles below.

