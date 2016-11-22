Democrat Chaplin narrowly keeps DuPage County Board seat

Democrat Elizabeth "Liz" Chaplin, right, apparently will retain her DuPage County Board seat after edging Republican challenger Richard Blass by 50 votes, according to unofficial results released Tuesday night.

Democratic incumbent Elizabeth "Liz" Chaplin apparently will keep her District 2 seat on the DuPage County Board after a razor-thin victory over her Republican challenger in the Nov. 8 election.

It appeared Chaplin had lost her seat two weeks ago on Election Night when she trailed Richard Blass of Elmhurst by more than 300 votes.

But Tuesday night, after counting provisional ballots and those that arrived by mail, election officials said Chaplin actually defeated Blass by 50 votes, 36,726 to 36,676. The overall margin of victory could hardly have been tighter: 50.03 percent to 49.97 percent.

The agency will certify the results as official on Nov. 28.

"It's been a crazy week," Chaplin said. "It's amazing it turned out how it did."

She said she believes she closed the gap as a result of a large number of mail-in votes.

"Every vote really does count," Chaplin said. "If you think your vote doesn't matter, this just shows it does."

If the results stand, she will be the only Democrat on the 18-member board.

Blass could not immediately be reached for comment, but it's possible he could ask for a recount.

On Monday, Blass said he hadn't determined if he would challenge the results. He said he would talk to his campaign manager before deciding.

Both candidates said during the campaign they would act independently on the board.

Chaplin, of Downers Grove, said she's been an independent voice since she was first elected in 2012.

The winner will serve a 2-year term representing District 2, which covers all or parts of Lisle, Lombard, Oak Brook, Oakbrook Terrace, Villa Park, Naperville, Elmhurst, Hinsdale, Clarendon Hills, Downers Grove, Westmont and Woodridge.