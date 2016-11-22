Motorola Solutions cuts 200 suburban, city workers

Chicago-based Motorola Solutions, which includes these offices in Schaumburg, said Tuesday it has cut 200 jobs. DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO

Chicago-based Motorola Solutions said Tuesday it has cut 200 workers from offices in Schaumburg, Elgin and Chicago.

The majority have elected to take voluntary separation packages, which provide a "more generous severance incentive for those who have been considering leaving the company," said Motorola Solutions spokeswoman Tama McWhinney.

Some of the positions may be filled again as the company continues to focus more on software and services.

"We continue to size our organization for our current needs as a leaner and more focused company," McWhinney said.

Earlier this year, the company had about 14,000 employees worldwide. After the headquarters moved downtown Chicago in the fall, the company was expected to have about 1,600 in Schaumburg, 1,100 in Chicago and about 200 in Elgin.

"Decisions involving our valued, loyal colleagues are difficult. In keeping with Motorola Solutions' core values, we help our colleagues through the transition by providing severance and other benefits, as well as professional outplacement assistance," McWhinney said.

In July, Motorola Solutions closed on the sale for the rest of its Schaumburg campus with plans to keep about 1,600 workers and spend about $83 million in renovations on two remaining buildings there.

Motorola Solutions executives and various departments recently moved to the new downtown Chicago headquarters, while other workers and engineers stayed in Schaumburg. The Schaumburg engineers work on software and hardware for all company products used worldwide.