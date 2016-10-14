Breaking News Bar
 
Veterans take 'dream flights' in World War II-era biplane

  • Volunteer pilot Tim Newton talks with World War II veteran Dom Errichiello, 91, before their flight in a Stearman biplane at the DuPage Airport in West Chicago. Errichiello was among a group of veterans from the Windsor Park retirement community in Carol Stream who were given free rides Thursday.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Veteran Ray Smith, 84, chats with pilot Tim Newton after their flight in a World War II-era biplane Thursday at the DuPage Airport in West Chicago.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Veteran Ray Smith, 84, talks about his experience on the World War II-era plane.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • John Carlson, 90, of Batavia climbs into the front seat of a World War II-era biplane at the DuPage County Airport during a "dream flight" in September.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • John Faust, 93, gives a thumbs-up before takeoff at the DuPage Airport. Faust was among several veterans from The Holmstad retirement community in Batavia who got a chance to fly last month in a World War II-era biplane.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • John Faust, 93, of Batavia and Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation volunteer pilot Darryl Fisher taxi out to the runway last month at the DuPage Airport during a "dream flight."

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • John Carlson, 90, of Batavia smiles from the front seat of a Stearman biplane as his wife, Dorothy, takes a picture.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Jessica Cilella
 
 

Tears fill Dom Errichiello's eyes when he thinks about what he witnessed during World War II.

The 91-year-old was part of the third assault wave at Omaha Beach on D-Day, where he hid under a pile of his dead comrades' bodies to save his own life.

At the Battle of the Bulge, he was among a group of nine soldiers captured by the Germans. When they planned an escape and simultaneously ran in different directions, he was one of only two survivors.

"I'll never forget that," he said. "I don't remember all my kids' birthdays, or my grandkids', but I remember those days. It was gruesome."

As an Army veteran, Errichiello never piloted a plane.

"Here's my plane, right here, these two legs," he said with a smile. "We walked thousands of miles from the beach, up and through Berlin."

World War II veteran Dom Errichiello, 91, of Carol Stream gets ready to take a "dream flight" Thursday on a Stearman biplane at the DuPage County Airport in West Chicago. The flights were provided for free by the Nevada-based Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation.

   World War II veteran Dom Errichiello, 91, of Carol Stream gets ready to take a "dream flight" Thursday on a Stearman biplane at the DuPage County Airport in West Chicago. The flights were provided for free by the Nevada-based Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation. - Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

But on Thursday, Errichiello and several other veterans who reside in the Windsor Park retirement community in Carol Stream had a chance to fly in the front seat of a two-person, 1941 blue and yellow Stearman biplane.

They got to take the free ride at the DuPage Airport thanks to the Nevada-based Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation. Since 2011, the group has taken veterans on nearly 2,000 short "dream flights" nationwide in planes that World War II aviators used in training.

John Faust, 93, of Batavia and Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation volunteer pilot Darryl Fisher share a moment after flying together last month.

   John Faust, 93, of Batavia and Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation volunteer pilot Darryl Fisher share a moment after flying together last month. - Rick West | Staff Photographer

Veterans from The Holmstad retirement community in Batavia also recently took dream flights at the airport.

"One of our favorite sayings is, 'We're only paid in satisfaction, but we're overpaid,'" volunteer crew member David Freeze said. "We provide an opportunity for one more round of dreams, and it costs nothing. When this plane shows up, not a dime changes hands, and these flights would be very expensive otherwise."

Some veterans are apprehensive when they first take a look at the plane and its open cockpit, Freeze said.

"But then when they get back, they see this huge change," he said. "Their personality, it just shows. They're suddenly 20 years younger. They have more energy. They can't wait to get off the plane and tell other people about it."

Ray Smith, 84, said he was excited to take the flight, but he looked a tad nervous as he was fastened into the seat by volunteer pilot Tim Newton, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who flew combat missions over Iraq and Bosnia. Smith is a post-Korean War Army veteran who worked in the Pentagon and served as the editor of a Fort McNair newspaper in Washington, D.C.

The sun shined brightly in a cloudless, blue sky as Smith strapped on a canvas helmet and Newton fired up the engine, kicking the front propeller into a dizzying spin.

Veteran Ray Smith, 84, gives a thumbs-up as he prepares for his flight on a WWII-era biplane Thursday at the DuPage Airport in West Chicago. The Nevada-based Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation provided the free ride.

   Veteran Ray Smith, 84, gives a thumbs-up as he prepares for his flight on a WWII-era biplane Thursday at the DuPage Airport in West Chicago. The Nevada-based Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation provided the free ride. - Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

"Ready to go fly?" Newton asked. Smith gave a thumbs-up.

When they landed 15 minutes later, Smith couldn't stop smiling. He raved about the views from the low altitude, noted how cold it was up in the sky and talked about how special it was to share the moments with a combat veteran.

"We've very fortunate as veterans to have this kind of recognition," he said.

