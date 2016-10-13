Dawn Patrol: Simone Biles gets superstar welcome in Oak Brook

Olympic champion gymnast dazzles fans at Oakbrook Center

Simone Biles signed autographs and greeted fans at Oak Brook mall for about an hour Wednesday, one stop on a jam-packed schedule in the Chicago area. Tonight, she and her teammates will perform at the United Center. Full story.

- Associated Press Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a rally Wednesday at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas.

DuPage teens back Clinton in mock election

During mock elections held last week at 19 DuPage high schools, 46.5 percent of the students who participated voted for Clinton. Republican Donald Trump received about 33 percent of the more than 19,300 votes cast. Full story.

Why Rogina wants 4 more years as St. Charles mayor

As Ray Rogina took over as St. Charles mayor in May 2013, the longtime teacher promised an audience of residents and elected officials that his new position would be his biggest classroom yet. On Wednesday night, he told a similar audience what he's learned and why he wants another four years at the head of the class. Full story.

- Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer A developer wants to build townhouses north of Riverside Drive near Milwaukee Avenue in Lincolnshire. The land now is in an unincorporated area of Lake County and would need to be annexed into the village.

Townhouse complex proposed for Lincolnshire

A 44-unit townhouse development has been proposed for vacant land near Lincolnshire. Set to be called the Lincolnshire Trails subdivision, the land would be annexed into the village as part of the plan. Full story.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer West Dundee's Ryan Hartman celebrates after scoring his first NHL goal during the second period of the Blackhawks' 5-3 loss to St. Louis on Wednesday night in the season opener at the United Center.

Blues rally to claim 5-2 victory over Blackhawks

The Blackhawks' season opener was going along just fine for the team and their fans for the better part of 37 minutes Wednesday at the United Center. Then 21,000-plus went home shaking their heads as St. Louis came back to claim a 5-2 victory. Read beat writer John Dietz's take here.

- Associated Press The Chicago Cubs celebrate Tuesday night after winning their National League division series in San Francisco.

High stakes or not, there's no quit in Cubs

Tuesday night at AT&T Park, the Cubs trailed the San Francisco Giants 5-2 entering the ninth, and they were on the brink of frittering away a two-games-to-none lead in the National League division series and coming home to face the Giants' Johnny Cueto in a decisive Game 5. But as they did in a much less important game two weeks ago against Cincinnati, the Cubs didn't quit. Read Bruce Miles' take here.

Weather

Put on a sweater or a jacket before you head outside this morning, it's chilly with the high expected in the mid-50s. It should be mostly sunny, though, so you can leave the umbrella at home. Lows in the 40s again tonight. Full story.

Traffic

Traffic in the suburbs is running smoothly this morning with no major problems to report. Just the usual construction here and there. No service alerts on Metra, either. Check your routes at traffic.com or on metrarail.com. Full story.

Trump accused of groping, kissing women:

Five women accused Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump of groping or kissing them without their consent in media reports published Wednesday. The allegations come just days after Trump, in a debate with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, said he never engaged in such behavior. The accusers include a former People magazine reporter.