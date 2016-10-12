Why Ray Rogina wants another four years as mayor of St. Charles

As Ray Rogina took over as St. Charles mayor in May 2013, the longtime teacher promised an audience of residents and elected officials that his new position would be his biggest classroom yet. On Wednesday night, he told a similar audience what he's learned and why he wants another four years at the head of the class.

"This city works well," Rogina said. "It has always worked well. It is not perfect. There is always room for improvement, but it is one of Chicago's finest suburbs, a place I am proud to call its mayor."

As for what worked well under Rogina's leadership, he pointed to luring and retaining of several major businesses including Clarke Mosquito Control and ALE Solutions. Rogina talked about the conversion of the city from a bar town to a "serious restaurant town" thanks to the creation of an alcohol, tobacco and massage commission. And he pointed to the long-awaiting start to the construction of the First Street redevelopment project and seven straight years of a frozen property tax levy as other wins for the city.

When it comes to room for improvement, Rogina highlighted the need to build a new police station, spur development of the old St. Charles Mall site, investigate the potential to turn the city's portion of the Fox River into a regional attraction, and continuing to help transform the Charlestowne Mall and Pheasant Run into businesses that appeal to modern customers.

Rogina said the decision to seek another term only came into focus after losing his mother earlier this year.

"Toward the end of her life, and in her cloudy focus, she constantly and persistently asked me if I was going to run again," Rogina said. "She was proud that her son had such an opportunity. I was always elusive with her, but as I think about it today, it is clear this decision was based in part upon how humble this job makes one and how grateful I have been to this community. I made a decision, mom, and, if elected, I will continue to do my best in serving others."