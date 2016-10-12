Townhouse complex proposed for Lincolnshire

A 44-unit townhouse development has been proposed for vacant land near Lincolnshire.

Set to be called the Lincolnshire Trails subdivision, the land would be annexed into the village as part of the plan. The property would need to be rezoned to allow townhouses, too.

The site is on the north side of Riverside Drive, east of Milwaukee Avenue. It's near the gated Rivershire subdivision and just north of where another townhouse development, Camberley Club, is under construction.

The land also is near the Des Plaines River. Although the site is nearly 20 acres, less than 7 acres are buildable because of flooding concerns, according to a village memo.

A Northbrook firm called KZF Development is behind the proposal. The developer initially proposed a 52-unit subdivision in April 2015 but it was scaled back last year at the village board's request.

Other changes to the plan have made it more palatable to village officials, Mayor Elizabeth Brandt said. For example, the colors and types of materials to be used in construction will be more varied to avoid monotony, she said.

"This proposal has improved dramatically," Brandt said.

A company representative couldn't be reached for comment.

Under the plan, Riverside Drive would be realigned with Knightsbridge Parkway on the west side of Milwaukee Avenue, Brandt said. Traffic lights would be added to the new intersection, too.

Additionally, a pedestrian path would be built between the subdivision and Milwaukee Avenue to make it easier for people to walk or bike from those houses to the shopping centers and other attractions along Milwaukee Avenue, which is the village's primary business and entertainment corridor.

The grassy and wooded property has been the subject of development plans before.

In 2007, a six-lot residential subdivision dubbed Riverside Estates was proposed for the land and approved by the village board. But the plan was abandoned.

If the Lincolnshire Trails proposal moves forward, construction could start in spring 2017, said Tonya Zozulya, Lincolnshire's economic development coordinator.

Village officials discussed the plan Monday night but made no final decisions. A follow-up discussion is scheduled for Oct. 24.

The village board could approve the plan at its Nov. 14 meeting.