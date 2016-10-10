Dawn Patrol: Rest for Arrieta to pay off tonight? Debate fact check

Jake Arrieta takes the mound tonight. Will the extra rest he got earlier in the season pay off? Associated Press

Rest assured on Maddon's approach with starters

The Cubs had a "handle with care" approach with their starting pitchers this season, beat writer Bruce Miles says. The goals were twofold: to keep the starters healthy and to get a big payoff in the playoffs. It's the playoffs now, and the Cubs are up two games to none over the San Francisco Giants in the National League division series. Jake Arrieta pitches Game 3 tonight against Giants ace Madison Bumgarner with a chance to propel the Cubs into the championship series with a sweep. Full story.

Fact-checking the presidential debate

Donald Trump mischaracterized the record on Hillary Clinton's defense of her husband and her own treatment of women when he brought up Bill Clinton's sexual history and other episodes of the past. Clinton didn't give a square account of the fallout from her email practices. A look at some of the claims in the second presidential debate last night: Full story.

Fact-checking sexual allegations against the Clintons

Heading into the second presidential debate, Donald Trump and his allies signaled that he would bring up a variety of claims concerning the sexual behavior of former president Bill Clinton. Clinton has acknowledged being unfaithful during his marriage to Hillary Clinton but has denied charges of sexual assault. Here's a guide to the allegations: Full story.

70-year-old woman struck, killed by SUV near Ingleside

Lake County authorities are investigating the death of a 70-year-old woman killed over the weekend when she was struck by an SUV while walking across a road near Ingleside. Bonnie C. Tarkowski, 70, of Ingleside was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash Saturday near Rollins Road and Blackhawk Avenue, sheriff's police said yesterday. Full story.

Chicago Archbishop Cupich named cardinal by Pope Francis

Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich is one of three American Catholic church leaders and 17 worldwide named a cardinal yesterday by Pope Francis. Cupich, 67, who was appointed by Pope Francis in 2014 to lead the Archdiocese of Chicago, called the designation "humbling and encouraging." As a cardinal, Cupich moves into the ranks of Francis' top advisers and becomes one of the 120 clerics who would elect the next pope. Full story.

Horses highlight Danada Fall Festival

Horse demonstrations, pony rides, performances and horse-drawn hayrides were among the equestrian-themed activities yesterday highlighting the annual Danada Fall Festival in Wheaton. Thousands of visitors to the Danada Equestrian Center enjoyed crafts, stable tours, food, music, an art show and children's activities -- not to mention the beautiful fall weather, said Wayne Zaininger, the center's manager of equestrian education. But the festival's biggest attraction has always been the celebration of horses, he said. Full story.

Rauner, Santa join hundreds of motorcyclists for charity run

The DuKane Chapter of ABATE of Illinois held its 30th annual Toy and Food Run yesterday, commemorating the three decades of the charity event with its largest celebration yet. Hundreds of motorcyclists, including Gov. Bruce Rauner and Santa Claus, took part in the motorcycle run from Elburn to Batavia, collecting toy and food donations along the way to benefit 18 charity organizations. The ride ended with a huge party featuring performances by seven bands spread out across three stages. Full story.

Chicago Bears rally but fall short against Colts 29-23

The Bears lost a 29-23 heartbreaker yesterday, overcoming a late deficit but then seeing the lead slip from their hands in the final minutes. Bears fill-in quarterback Brian Hoyer orchestrated a 96-yard touchdown drive that gave the Bears a 23-19 advantage midway through the fourth quarter. But the Colts came back immediately behind quarterback Andrew Luck, whose 35-yard TD pass to T.Y. Hilton put them back ahead 26-23 with 3:43 remaining. Read beat writer Bob LeGere's take here.