70-year-old woman struck, killed by SUV near Ingleside

Lake County authorities are investigating the death of a 70-year-old woman killed Saturday night when she was struck by an SUV while walking across a road near Ingleside.

Bonnie C. Tarkowski, 70, of Ingleside was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash near Rollins Road and Blackhawk Avenue, sheriff's police said Sunday.

According to the sheriff's office, Tarkowski was walking eastbound on the north shoulder of Rollins Road about 8:35 p.m. Saturday when she crossed attempted to cross to the south shoulder. As she crossed she was hit by an eastbound 2006 GMC Yukon driven by a 43-year-old Fox Lake woman.

The Yukon's driver was not injured, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Technical Crash Investigations Unit.