Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 10/9/2016 11:02 AM

70-year-old woman struck, killed by SUV near Ingleside

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Lake County authorities are investigating the death of a 70-year-old woman killed Saturday night when she was struck by an SUV while walking across a road near Ingleside.

Bonnie C. Tarkowski, 70, of Ingleside was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash near Rollins Road and Blackhawk Avenue, sheriff's police said Sunday.

According to the sheriff's office, Tarkowski was walking eastbound on the north shoulder of Rollins Road about 8:35 p.m. Saturday when she crossed attempted to cross to the south shoulder. As she crossed she was hit by an eastbound 2006 GMC Yukon driven by a 43-year-old Fox Lake woman.

The Yukon's driver was not injured, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account