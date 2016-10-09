Rauner, Santa join hundreds of motorcyclists for charity run

The DuKane Chapter of ABATE of Illinois held its 30th annual Toy and Food Run on Sunday, commemorating the three decades of the charity event with its largest celebration yet.

Hundreds of motorcyclists, including Gov. Bruce Rauner and Santa Claus, took part in the motorcycle run from Elburn to Batavia, collecting toy and food donations along the way to benefit 18 charity organizations. The ride ended with a huge party featuring performances by seven bands spread out across three stages.

Participants also were asked to join in the #22pushups challenge to generate awareness for the fact that 22 veterans commit suicide every day and raise support for organizations working to prevent those alarming numbers.

DuKane ABATE (A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education) is a motorcyclists rights organization that works on the behalf of motorcycle, off-road, and ATV riders' rights. The group represents northern Dupage and Kane counties.