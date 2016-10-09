Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 10/9/2016 4:53 PM

Rauner, Santa join hundreds of motorcyclists for charity run

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Motorcycle riders head out from Knuckleheads Tavern in Elburn Sunday afternoon for DuKane ABATE's 30th Anniversary Toy & Food Run. The run, which benefits 18 local charities, ended in Batavia.

       Motorcycle riders head out from Knuckleheads Tavern in Elburn Sunday afternoon for DuKane ABATE's 30th Anniversary Toy & Food Run. The run, which benefits 18 local charities, ended in Batavia.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner shakes hands with Santa Claus on Sunday before the start of DuKane ABATE's 30th Anniversary Toy & Food Run. Hundreds of motorcyclists took part in the run, which ended with a huge party featuring seven bands on three stages.

       Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner shakes hands with Santa Claus on Sunday before the start of DuKane ABATE's 30th Anniversary Toy & Food Run. Hundreds of motorcyclists took part in the run, which ended with a huge party featuring seven bands on three stages.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • The Nick Bell Band performs Sunday outside Knuckleheads Tavern in Elburn before the start of DuKane ABATE's 30th Anniversary Toy & Food Run.

       The Nick Bell Band performs Sunday outside Knuckleheads Tavern in Elburn before the start of DuKane ABATE's 30th Anniversary Toy & Food Run.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Santa mingles with riders Sunday during DuKane ABATE's 30th Anniversary Toy & Food Run.

       Santa mingles with riders Sunday during DuKane ABATE's 30th Anniversary Toy & Food Run.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The DuKane Chapter of ABATE of Illinois held its 30th annual Toy and Food Run on Sunday, commemorating the three decades of the charity event with its largest celebration yet.

Hundreds of motorcyclists, including Gov. Bruce Rauner and Santa Claus, took part in the motorcycle run from Elburn to Batavia, collecting toy and food donations along the way to benefit 18 charity organizations. The ride ended with a huge party featuring performances by seven bands spread out across three stages.

Participants also were asked to join in the #22pushups challenge to generate awareness for the fact that 22 veterans commit suicide every day and raise support for organizations working to prevent those alarming numbers.

DuKane ABATE (A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education) is a motorcyclists rights organization that works on the behalf of motorcycle, off-road, and ATV riders' rights. The group represents northern Dupage and Kane counties.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account