updated: 10/6/2016 2:33 PM

Round Lake woman convicted of killing two dogs

A Round Lake woman was convicted of misdemeanor animal cruelty Thursday following a bench trial in Rolling Meadows.

Griselda Martinez, 42, was sentenced to 30 days in Cook County jail and two years of probation.

Cook county Judge Marc Martin also ordered Martinez to reimburse the Palatine Police Department more than $6,000 for the emergency veterinary care that Golf Rose Animal Hospital provided to the 11 dogs found crated and suffering from heat exhaustion in Martinez's windowless van on a 90-degree day in August 2015.

Two of the dogs subsequently died from asphyxiation. The others were adopted.

Martin also prohibited Martinez from possessing any animals during the term of her probation.

Cook County sheriff's deputies took Martinez into custody immediately.

Defense attorney Lawrence Wade requested his client be allowed to surrender in 30 days but Martin denied the request saying he did not have confidence she would return to court.

