Officials: Scary clown sightings surface in suburbs

Following a nationwide trend, reports of scary clown sightings have surfaced in the suburbs.

In Waukegan, three people dressed in clown masks taunted children at recess Tuesday afternoon outside Greenwood Elementary School, 1919 North Ave., according to Waukegan police.

The students told police one of the individuals had a knife, one had a briefcase and one said he had a gun in his pocket, though police said it's unknown if the knife was real or if the suspects were armed.

The children also told police the suspects threatened to return Friday to "kill them," authorities said.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown about 1:50 p.m. while officers searched the area. Police say the suspects might have left in a black SUV.

Waukegan police said they planned to step up patrols around all area schools.

Carol Stream police on Tuesday released a statement in response to a fake news story circulating on social media about armed clowns. Clicking the link goes to a "You've been Clowned" website.

"These are, in fact, rumors and we have not taken any verifiable reports of armed clowns roaming the streets," according to the statement.

The DuPage County sheriff's office also issued a community safety alert about local clown sightings in parks, on paths and trails, and roadways. Officials encourage those who see anyone behaving suspiciously to call 911.