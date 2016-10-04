Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 10/4/2016 5:45 PM

Officials: Scary clown sightings surface in suburbs

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Christopher Placek
 
 

Following a nationwide trend, reports of scary clown sightings have surfaced in the suburbs.

In Waukegan, three people dressed in clown masks taunted children at recess Tuesday afternoon outside Greenwood Elementary School, 1919 North Ave., according to Waukegan police.

The students told police one of the individuals had a knife, one had a briefcase and one said he had a gun in his pocket, though police said it's unknown if the knife was real or if the suspects were armed.

The children also told police the suspects threatened to return Friday to "kill them," authorities said.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown about 1:50 p.m. while officers searched the area. Police say the suspects might have left in a black SUV.

Waukegan police said they planned to step up patrols around all area schools.

Carol Stream police on Tuesday released a statement in response to a fake news story circulating on social media about armed clowns. Clicking the link goes to a "You've been Clowned" website.

"These are, in fact, rumors and we have not taken any verifiable reports of armed clowns roaming the streets," according to the statement.

The DuPage County sheriff's office also issued a community safety alert about local clown sightings in parks, on paths and trails, and roadways. Officials encourage those who see anyone behaving suspiciously to call 911.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account