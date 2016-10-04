Suspect in slaying says he was confused about Miranda rights

hello

Jeffrey Keller of Hinsdale is charged with the December 2014 murder of former basketball player Nate Fox.

A 53-year-old Hinsdale resident accused of shooting a Bloomingdale man says he was confused about whether he was under arrest when he spoke to police and never was granted his right to an attorney during questioning.

During a hearing that lasted much of Tuesday and was continued to Oct. 25, Jeffrey Keller told Judge George Bakalis that Bloomingdale detectives ignored several requests for him to speak to an attorney on the night of Jan. 14, 2015, as they questioned him regarding the Dec. 22, 2014, slaying of Nate Fox.

Two detectives testified that Keller spoke freely for several hours before ever mentioning an attorney.

Keller's attorneys are seeking to have any incriminating statements made by Keller during that time barred from trial.

Keller told Bakalis the detective interviewing him told him "there'd be time for that later" when he asked to call an attorney.

Bloomingdale police officers and a member of the DuPage County Crimes Task Force testified Tuesday about getting a tip from Keller's old college friend on Jan. 12, 2015, that made Keller the target of their investigation.

Keller was taken into custody as he left his office on the 1800 block of South Meyer Road in Oakbrook Terrace about 7 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2015.

Bloomingdale officers testified they were in plain clothes during the arrest in an attempt to appear nonthreatening but agreed that Keller was not free to leave once he went with the officers to the police station where he was questioned for several hours.

Bakalis said he will review the three-hour video of Keller's police interview before arguments on the motion to suppress statements begin on Oct. 15.

Bakalis said he will decide whether Keller was under arrest at the time he spoke to officers and whether he was "adequately read his Miranda rights."

Keller is charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Fox, a 37-year-old car salesman and former basketball player at Fox's Bloomingdale townhouse.

Prosecutors say Keller stalked Fox for days before gunning Fox down as he left his vehicle in his driveway on the 200 block of Tamarack Drive. They said Keller held a delusional belief that Fox was having a romantic relationship with a woman Keller was having an "emotional affair" with.

Prosecutors allege Keller became angry and accused the woman of having a relationship with Fox, with whom she previously worked at an insurance agency. Despite her denials, prosecutors said, Keller was obsessed with the thought of her being with another man and wanted Fox "out of the way."