Dawn Patrol: Schaumburg firefighters rescue woman from balcony

hello

Schaumburg firefighters rescue woman from balcony

Firefighters rescued a woman from her second-story balcony yesterday after she became trapped by a blaze inside her upstairs unit at a Schaumburg townhouse complex. She was taken to Amita Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village to be examined for smoke inhalation but was otherwise unharmed. Full story.

Plan calls for 261 apartments along Randall Road in North Aurora

A developer is proposing a plan to build 261 apartments off the west side of Randall Road in North Aurora. Village trustees will discuss the Randall Oaks plan at a committee meeting tonight. According to a village consultant's memo, Geneva-based Shodeen Inc. wants to construct seven three-story buildings and a clubhouse. There would also be two lots suitable for restaurants. Full story.

- Mary Beth Nolan for the Daily Herald Young runners race to the finish of the 50-yard Kids Dash in the Fall Colors 5K Run and Walk Sunday at Morton Arboretum in Lisle. More than 1700 runners competed in the annual event.

The Fall Color 5K Run and Walk drew more than 1,700 participants to the Morton Arboretum yesterday for the first event of the Lisle tree museum's Fall Color Festival, a monthlong celebration of the season. The USATF-certified course led runners through the rolling grounds on the arboretum's east side, providing a tour of the reds, yellows and oranges emerging on the trees in the arboretum's collections. The event also included a post-race party and a sold-out Kids Run. Full story.

Mount Prospect trustee won't seek third term

Mount Prospect Trustee John Matuszak will not be seeking another term in office, saying work commitments will keep him too busy to fulfill the post's duties, according to a news release issued by the village. Full story.

Schaumburg celebrates fall's arrival, pioneer style

Visitors to Schaumburg's Spring Valley Nature Center stepped back more than 100 years in time yesterday to see and experience how the suburb's earliest settlers lived through fall and prepared for the long winters ahead. Full story.

- Associated Press White Sox manager Robin Ventura, left, and starting pitcher Chris Sale greet each other before the last baseball game of the season Sunday against the Minnesota Twins. Ventura won't return as the manager in 2017.

Ventura: It's right time to walk away as Sox manager

When he was a third baseman from 1989-98, Robin Ventura was quite good at helping the Chicago White Sox win games with his bat and with his glove. Unfortunately for Ventura, his success as White Sox manager never came close to matching the impact he made as a player. So, after five years in the dugout, a 375-435 record and no playoff appearances, Ventura is out as Sox manager. Full story.

- Associated Press Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks won the National League ERA crown with a final mark of 2.13.

Chicago Cubs finish regular season at 103-58

The Chicago Cubs rallied late yesterday to defeat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 at the Great American Ball Park, finishing the season with a record of 103-58 and easily winning the National League Central title. Manager Joe Maddon said he had several reasons to declare "mission accomplished." Read beat writer Bruce Miles' take here.

Bulls' new lineup set to debut tonight against Bucks

Everyone is curious to see the Bulls' Three-Alpha lineup in action, and that look will debut tonight against Milwaukee at the United Center. But coach Fred Hoiberg plans to focus more on the young guys when the Bulls play the first of their seven preseason games. Read beat writer Mike McGraw's story here.

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer completed 28 of 36 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's home win over Detroit.

Brian Hoyer wasn't spectacular in Sunday's win over the Lions but he was OK, which is all anyone is looking for at this point, Mike Imrem writes. So does that mean Hoyer should replace Jay Cutler this season as the Bears' starting quarterback? Full column.