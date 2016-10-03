Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 10/3/2016 5:00 AM

Dawn Patrol: Schaumburg firefighters rescue woman from balcony

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Schaumburg firefighters work the scene of a blaze in a four unit townhouse building Sunday on the 1000 block of Newport Harbor in Schaumburg.

       Schaumburg firefighters work the scene of a blaze in a four unit townhouse building Sunday on the 1000 block of Newport Harbor in Schaumburg.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • play this video Ventura says so long

    Video: Ventura says so long

 
Lauren Rohr
 
Lee Filas
 
 

Schaumburg firefighters rescue woman from balcony

Firefighters rescued a woman from her second-story balcony yesterday after she became trapped by a blaze inside her upstairs unit at a Schaumburg townhouse complex. She was taken to Amita Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village to be examined for smoke inhalation but was otherwise unharmed. Full story.

Plan calls for 261 apartments along Randall Road in North Aurora

A developer is proposing a plan to build 261 apartments off the west side of Randall Road in North Aurora. Village trustees will discuss the Randall Oaks plan at a committee meeting tonight. According to a village consultant's memo, Geneva-based Shodeen Inc. wants to construct seven three-story buildings and a clubhouse. There would also be two lots suitable for restaurants. Full story.

Young runners race to the finish of the 50-yard Kids Dash in the Fall Colors 5K Run and Walk Sunday at Morton Arboretum in Lisle. More than 1700 runners competed in the annual event.
  Young runners race to the finish of the 50-yard Kids Dash in the Fall Colors 5K Run and Walk Sunday at Morton Arboretum in Lisle. More than 1700 runners competed in the annual event. - Mary Beth Nolan for the Daily Herald
Fall Color 5K ushers in autumn at Morton Arboretum

The Fall Color 5K Run and Walk drew more than 1,700 participants to the Morton Arboretum yesterday for the first event of the Lisle tree museum's Fall Color Festival, a monthlong celebration of the season. The USATF-certified course led runners through the rolling grounds on the arboretum's east side, providing a tour of the reds, yellows and oranges emerging on the trees in the arboretum's collections. The event also included a post-race party and a sold-out Kids Run. Full story.

Mount Prospect trustee won't seek third term

Mount Prospect Trustee John Matuszak will not be seeking another term in office, saying work commitments will keep him too busy to fulfill the post's duties, according to a news release issued by the village. Full story.

Schaumburg celebrates fall's arrival, pioneer style

Visitors to Schaumburg's Spring Valley Nature Center stepped back more than 100 years in time yesterday to see and experience how the suburb's earliest settlers lived through fall and prepared for the long winters ahead. Full story.

White Sox manager Robin Ventura, left, and starting pitcher Chris Sale greet each other before the last baseball game of the season Sunday against the Minnesota Twins. Ventura won't return as the manager in 2017.

  White Sox manager Robin Ventura, left, and starting pitcher Chris Sale greet each other before the last baseball game of the season Sunday against the Minnesota Twins. Ventura won't return as the manager in 2017. - Associated Press

Ventura: It's right time to walk away as Sox manager

When he was a third baseman from 1989-98, Robin Ventura was quite good at helping the Chicago White Sox win games with his bat and with his glove. Unfortunately for Ventura, his success as White Sox manager never came close to matching the impact he made as a player. So, after five years in the dugout, a 375-435 record and no playoff appearances, Ventura is out as Sox manager. Full story.

Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks won the National League ERA crown with a final mark of 2.13.

  Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks won the National League ERA crown with a final mark of 2.13. - Associated Press

Chicago Cubs finish regular season at 103-58

The Chicago Cubs rallied late yesterday to defeat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 at the Great American Ball Park, finishing the season with a record of 103-58 and easily winning the National League Central title. Manager Joe Maddon said he had several reasons to declare "mission accomplished." Read beat writer Bruce Miles' take here.

Bulls' new lineup set to debut tonight against Bucks

Everyone is curious to see the Bulls' Three-Alpha lineup in action, and that look will debut tonight against Milwaukee at the United Center. But coach Fred Hoiberg plans to focus more on the young guys when the Bulls play the first of their seven preseason games. Read beat writer Mike McGraw's story here.

Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer completed 28 of 36 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's home win over Detroit.
  Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer completed 28 of 36 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's home win over Detroit. - Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Imrem: Hoyer plays well enough to create QB controversy

Brian Hoyer wasn't spectacular in Sunday's win over the Lions but he was OK, which is all anyone is looking for at this point, Mike Imrem writes. So does that mean Hoyer should replace Jay Cutler this season as the Bears' starting quarterback? Full column.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account