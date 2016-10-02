Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 10/2/2016 5:57 PM

Plan calls for 261 apartments along Randall Road in North Aurora

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

A developer is proposing a plan to build 261 apartments off the west side of Randall Road in North Aurora.

Village trustees will discuss the Randall Oaks plan at a committee meeting Monday night.

According to a village consultant's memo, Geneva-based Shodeen Inc. wants to construct seven three-story buildings and a clubhouse. There would also be two lots suitable for restaurants.

The memo doesn't say whether the housing would be rentals or condominium ownership.

The site, which sits north of the Randall Commons shopping and office complex off Oak Street, is unincorporated and would need to be annexed by the village. The village's comprehensive land-use plan, adopted in 2015, envisioned commercial use for the land.

The committee meeting starts after the village board meeting, which beings at 7 p.m. Monday, at village hall, 25 E. State St.

The discussion is preliminary. Applications for annexation, zoning and design would have to be submitted and reviewed at public hearings.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account