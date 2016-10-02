Plan calls for 261 apartments along Randall Road in North Aurora

A developer is proposing a plan to build 261 apartments off the west side of Randall Road in North Aurora.

Village trustees will discuss the Randall Oaks plan at a committee meeting Monday night.

According to a village consultant's memo, Geneva-based Shodeen Inc. wants to construct seven three-story buildings and a clubhouse. There would also be two lots suitable for restaurants.

The memo doesn't say whether the housing would be rentals or condominium ownership.

The site, which sits north of the Randall Commons shopping and office complex off Oak Street, is unincorporated and would need to be annexed by the village. The village's comprehensive land-use plan, adopted in 2015, envisioned commercial use for the land.

The committee meeting starts after the village board meeting, which beings at 7 p.m. Monday, at village hall, 25 E. State St.

The discussion is preliminary. Applications for annexation, zoning and design would have to be submitted and reviewed at public hearings.