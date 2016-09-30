Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 9/30/2016 10:54 AM

Calusinski denied new trial in death of toddler at Lincolnshire day care

  • Melissa Calusinski.

  • Paul Calusinski, father of Melissa Calusinski, arrives at court in Waukegan on Friday.

    Brian Hill photo | Staff Photographer

Lee Filas
 
 

A Lake County judge ruled Friday a woman convicted in 2011 of killing a 16-month-old boy at a Lincolnshire day care does not deserve a new trial.

Judge Daniel Shanes said not enough new evidence existed to warrant a new trial for Melissa Calusinski, 29, of Carpentersville

Melissa Calusinski is serving a 31-year prison sentence after being found guilty of throwing Benjamin Kingan of Deerfield to the floor while she was working at the Minee Subee in the Park day care center. It is one of the most high-profile and controversial murder cases in county history.

Her attorney, Kathleen Zellner, filed a 211-page new trial request in June 2015 claiming legible X-rays and proof the boy suffered from a previous head injury were found during an investigation into the case but those issues were never explored at Calusinski's trial.

Those documents claim the toddler's head swelled like "an old-fashioned light bulb" due to the chronic concussions he suffered because he frequently hit his head on the floor and not because of an acute injury, as pathologists previously had stated.

Lake County prosecutors responded with a 37-page motion to dismiss the new trial request, claiming the new X-ray evidence was actually old evidence defense attorneys had in their possession but never electronically enhanced before the trial. The document also claims the previous head injury argument was explored by defense attorneys at Calusinki's trial.

The conflicting documents resulted in three days of heated hearings in August and September.

Calusinski is expected to appeal the ruling with the state appellate court.

