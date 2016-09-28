Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 9/28/2016 4:17 PM

Glendale Heights man charged in Warrenville bank robbery

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Joseph David, 40, of Glendale Heights, is charged with Monday's armed robbery of the West Suburban Bank in Warrenville.

      Joseph David, 40, of Glendale Heights, is charged with Monday's armed robbery of the West Suburban Bank in Warrenville.
    Courtesy of FBI

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

A 40-year-old Glendale Heights man has been charged with the Monday armed robbery of a Warrenville bank.

Joseph David is accused of entering the West Suburban Bank at 3S041 Route 59 at 1:27 p.m. Monday, indicating he had a gun and demanding money from two tellers.

According to the federal complaint, David, who was wearing a "black outfit" and a brown wig and fake beard, showed tellers a note, written on folded white paper, that read, "Don't scream! Give me your cash! I have a gun! No tracker! No dye pack!"

After both tellers told David they had no money in their drawers, he simply walked out of the bank and entered a black SUV, authorities said.

Less than 10 minutes later, police arrested David at the intersection of Route 56 and Batavia Road in Warrenville when he refused to allow them to search the vehicle.

Inside the SUV, police found the black outfit, wig and note David presented to the tellers.

David also is a suspect in robberies that occurred Aug. 23 at Bank of America, 506 S. Schmale Road in Carol Stream, and July 29 at TCF Bank, 2164 Bloomingdale Road in Glendale Heights.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account