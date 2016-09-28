Glendale Heights man charged in Warrenville bank robbery

Joseph David, 40, of Glendale Heights, is charged with Monday's armed robbery of the West Suburban Bank in Warrenville. Courtesy of FBI

A 40-year-old Glendale Heights man has been charged with the Monday armed robbery of a Warrenville bank.

Joseph David is accused of entering the West Suburban Bank at 3S041 Route 59 at 1:27 p.m. Monday, indicating he had a gun and demanding money from two tellers.

According to the federal complaint, David, who was wearing a "black outfit" and a brown wig and fake beard, showed tellers a note, written on folded white paper, that read, "Don't scream! Give me your cash! I have a gun! No tracker! No dye pack!"

After both tellers told David they had no money in their drawers, he simply walked out of the bank and entered a black SUV, authorities said.

Less than 10 minutes later, police arrested David at the intersection of Route 56 and Batavia Road in Warrenville when he refused to allow them to search the vehicle.

Inside the SUV, police found the black outfit, wig and note David presented to the tellers.

David also is a suspect in robberies that occurred Aug. 23 at Bank of America, 506 S. Schmale Road in Carol Stream, and July 29 at TCF Bank, 2164 Bloomingdale Road in Glendale Heights.