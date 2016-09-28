Barrington Ice Arena closes after 42 years

After more than four decades as a top suburban ice skating destination, the Barrington Ice Arena in Lake Barrington has closed, though hopes remain that it could reopen under new management.

Lake Barrington Village Administrator Chris Martin said the business is now owned by Ridgestone Bank in Schaumburg.

The Ridgestone representative managing the arena's account did not return calls for comment on the bank's plans for the facility.

The arena, located at 28205 W. Commercial Ave., opened in 1974. According to a post made by the company on their yelp.com page, the facility was renovated in November 1999 and can seat up to 400 people. It also has four team locker rooms, a pro shop and a party room.

Martin said a Ridgestone employee told him there is a group looking to purchase the building, but didn't have any more information.

He said the building's power and gas have been turned off and the village turned off its water.