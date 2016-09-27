Dawn Patrol: Clinton and Trump debate; Cubs notch 100th win

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump debated Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday night at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. Associated Press images

Suburban political team dissects presidential debate

Suburban political experts watching the first volatile matchup between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton wanted more substance instead of familiar arguments. A panel of six local Democrats and Republicans agreed on one thing -- there wasn't a dull moment. Full story.

- Associated Press The Cubs' Javier Baez follows through on a grand slam during the fourth inning Monday night in Pittsburgh.

Cubs notch 100th win

Javier Baez hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs while major league ERA leader Kyle Hendricks pitched six scoreless innings as the Chicago Cubs won their 100th game of the season, routing the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-2 last night. Read beat writer Bruce Miles' take here.

Parents chastise, support U-46 board over transgender access

The state's second-largest school district's move to allow locker room access to a transgender student took center stage again Monday night as dozens of people voiced concerns about the decision. Full story.

Body found in burned car was Barrington Hills resident

A 43-year-old Barrington Hills man was identified Monday as the person found dead in a burning car Friday night in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. James D. Gerage was pronounced dead after his body was discovered in the vehicle on the 600 block of West 21st Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. Full story.

Mundelein man who was shot in Champaign was visiting friends

The 22-year-old Mundelein man who was fatally shot near the University of Illinois campus was in Champaign visiting friends before he was scheduled to start a new job, his girlfriend's mother said yesterday. Full story.

Crash victim identified as Waukegan woman

A 24-year-old woman killed early Sunday when her car veered off the road in Wadsworth and struck a tree has been identified as a Waukegan resident, authorities said yesterday. Full story.

Elgin man sentenced for striking acquaintance with car

An Elgin man who prosecutors say intentionally struck an acquaintance with his car was sentenced to 30 months of probation plus the jail time he's already served. Daniel Maccione, 28, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to court records. Full story.

Weather

Clear and 55 degrees this morning. Highs around 67 degrees this afternoon, with lows tonight in the 50s. Full weather.

Traffic

Resurfacing work is scheduled to cause restrictions on U.S. Route 45 in both directions between Route 176 and Woodlawn Frive in Mundelein. Full traffic.