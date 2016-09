Body in burned car ID'd as Barrington Hills man

hello

A 43-year-old Barrington Hills man was identified Monday as the person found dead in a burning car Friday night in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

James D. Gerage was pronounced dead after his body was discovered in the vehicle on the 600 block of West 21st Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Reports indicated Gerage was found in the back seat of a car.

The medical examiner's office said a determination on the cause and manner of Gerage's death is pending.