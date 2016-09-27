Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/27/2016 6:25 PM

Palatine man with 4 DUIs sent to prison

  Juan Martinez

Barbara Vitello
 
 

A Palatine man was sentenced to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his fourth DUI, which caused a crash in June. Juan Martinez, who prosecutors say has six aliases and failed to appear in court for his three previous DUI arrests, was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay $634 in fines in exchange for pleading guilty to aggravated DUI, court records show.

Martinez, 46, was driving west on Dundee Road on June 13 when he collided with a vehicle traveling east, prosecutors said. No one was injured in the crash.

Martinez fled the scene but was caught by police soon after.

Martinez received credit for 130 days in custody. He must complete at least 50 percent of his sentenced before he is eligible for parole.

