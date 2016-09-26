Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
Ex-church deacon pleads not guilty to sexually abusing child

  • Timothy Peltz, of Wheaton, faces a minimum of 108 years in prison if convicted of sexual assault and sexual abuse charges.

A 51-year-old Wheaton man pleaded not guilty Monday to 18 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Timothy Peltz, who until recently served as a deacon at Roselle's Living Hope Bible Church, could face a minimum of 108 years in prison if convicted of charges he repeatedly sexually assaulted a young girl over a 10-year period.

He remains held on $1 million bail.

Prosecutors say Peltz admitted the assaults began 13 years ago when the girl was 3½ because the girl was "too affectionate."

The assaults stopped when the girl was 13 "because she was able to physically resist," authorities said, but began again within the past several months.

During the abuse, the victim and Peltz attended counseling, prosecutors said.

The girl eventually reported the assaults to her mother, who reported them to police.

Church officials recently distanced themselves from Peltz by releasing a statement that Peltz was "removed from the office of deacon six months ago for reasons unrelated" to the criminal charges and calling for authorities to "render full justice" in the case.

"These alleged crimes did not take place on church grounds or during any church activities and were in no way associated with the church or Mr. Peltz's position with the church," Associate Pastor Michael Tiberi wrote. "The church is cooperating fully with law enforcement and investigators. We grieve with the victim and her family over this terrible tragedy and are committed to continuing to support and care for them."

Peltz is next due in court on Nov. 4.

