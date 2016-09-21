Breaking News Bar
 
Six students injured in East Dundee school bus crash

Six Parkview Elementary School students were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a car crashed into their school bus in East Dundee, authorities said.

A sedan driven by a 25-year-old Carpentersville man was traveling west on Barrington Avenue about 2:30 p.m. when it slid through a stop sign into the North Van Buren Street intersection, East Dundee police Chief Terry Mee said. The car struck a Community Unit District 300 school bus that was turning left onto Barrington Avenue, he said.

Six students on the bus, which was full of 5- to 7-year-olds, complained of head or chest pains from the collision, Mee said. Though there were no visible injuries, five were taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, he said, and the sixth arrived at the hospital later.

Witnesses told police the driver of the car, who was not injured, had been driving too fast down a hill on Barrington Avenue before the crash, Mee said. He has so far been issued two of three citations: a stop sign violation, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision and operating an uninsured vehicle, he said.

The intersection was shut down after the crash, Mee said, and a different school bus picked up the uninjured students at the scene.

