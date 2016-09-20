Auction nets nearly $19,000 for late Huntley cop's family

Huntley Police Sgt. L.J. Marak, a 14-year veteran of the department, died in August of a rare form of cancer. A car auction benefiting his family raised nearly $19,000. Courtesy of Huntley Police Department

This 2002 California Highway Patrol Camaro originally dressed up as a tribute car for the late Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz has been re-auctioned garnering nearly $19,000 to benefit the family of a Huntley police officer who died in August of cancer. Courtesy of Tim Potoczny

Huntley Police Sgt. L.J. Marak, a 14-year veteran of the department, who died in August of a rare form of cancer, is pictured with his wife, Kim, and their boys, Leo, 9, Ben, 8, and Sam, 6. A car auction benefiting the family raised nearly $19,000. Courtesy of Huntley Police Department

The family of late Huntley Police Sgt. L.J. Marak will get nearly $19,000 from a charity auction of a car that previously benefited the family of disgraced Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz.

Sparrow Express Transport owner Tim Potoczny and his partner at the Elk Grove Village-based business were the winning bidders a year ago when the car was auctioned off by Volo Auto Museum to benefit Gliniewicz's family.

The 2002 California Highway Patrol Camaro initially was adorned with decals paying tribute to "G.I. Joe" Gliniewicz when he was presumed a fallen hero­. It netted Gliniewicz's four sons $10,100.

Potoczny had intended to display the car at community events and parades but later restored it to its original appearance after learning the veteran officer staged his Sept. 1, 2015, suicide to look like a murder.

Gliniewicz also had embezzled funds from the police department's Explorer Program.

Volo Auto Museum re-auctioned the rare Z28 SS coupe, garnering $18,750 in final bidding on eBay Monday afternoon.

Potoczny is glad the money now will benefit the family of his Palatine High School classmate, who died Aug. 23 at 40 after a two-year battle with cancer, leaving behind wife Kim and their children, Sam, Ben and Leo.

"I'm so, so sorry for their loss," Potoczny said. "I'm glad that we found a way to offer a measure of help. I am excited and encouraged to witness the generosity displayed in this auction and to end this collector-car ownership on a very positive note."

The car's new owner, Mike Del Puppo of Sanger, California, is a retired police officer and former special deputy U.S. marshal. Del Puppo, 65, is a patrol car collector. He said he's excited to bring the Camaro back to California while helping the family of an Illinois officer.

Donations for the Maraks also can be made to the Marak Family Assistance Fund through any BMO Harris and Chase banks, or mailed to the "Sergeant L.J. Marak Family Fund," P.O. Box 1023, Huntley, IL 60142.

More than 800 people raised roughly $88,500 for the Marak family in 10 months through a GoFundMe campaign.

Additional donations from community members, law enforcement professionals nationwide, and Huntley firefighters have garnered roughly $33,000 thus far, Huntley Police Detective Theo Kallantzes said.

It's unclear how much was collected at a fundraiser for Marak's family last week at Durty Nellie's in Palatine. A charity golf outing, hosted by Jett's Heating and Air of Crystal Lake, also is scheduled 10 a.m. Saturday at Boone Creek Golf Course, 6912 Mason Hill Road, Bull Valley.

In Marak's memory, Huntley officials will be renaming Manhattan Drive south of Main Street, just east of the police department, as L.J. Marak Drive at this Thursday's village board meeting, Kallantzes added.