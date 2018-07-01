Breaking News Bar
 
Park wins KPMG in playoff at Kemper Lakes

  • Sung Hyun Park of the Republic of Korea kisses the trophy on the 16th green after defeating So Yeon Ryu of Republic of Korea during the 2nd playoff hole during the KPMG Women's PGA Championship during a double playoff at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer on Sunday, July 1, 2018.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Associated Press

Sung Hyun Park beat So Yeon Ryu on the second hole of a playoff Sunday in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship for her second major championship.

After a brief rain delay, Park finished off her South Korean compatriot with a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole at Kemper Lakes in Kildeer.

Japanese teen Nasa Hataoko, after shooting an 8-under 64 to post at 10 under, dropped out of the playoff with a par on the par-4 18th. Ryu made a 20-footer for birdie from the fringe, and Park followed from 10 feet.

Park closed with a 3-under 69. Ryu had a 73. She took a two-stroke lead on the 16th, but hit left in the water on the par-3 17th en route to a double bogey. Park made a brilliant par save on 16.

The 24-year-old Park also won the 2017 U.S. Women's Open.

