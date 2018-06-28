Breaking News Bar
 
Images: Thursday at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

See round one action from the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes Golf Course in Kildeer on Thursday.

Stacy Lewis of Texas watches her drive off the 11th tee.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Stacy Lewis of Texas watches her fellow golfers hit from 11th tee.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Inbee Park of the Republic of Korea tees off on the 9th hole.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand putts on the 8th green.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Im-Kyung Kim of Republic of Korea tees off on the 9th hole.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Im-Kyung Kim of Republic of Korea putts on the 8th green.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand tees off on the 9th hole.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Chella Choi of the Republic of Korea putts on the 8th green.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Charley Hull of England chips the ball onto the 8th green.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Jessica Korda talks with her caddy on the 9th tee.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Jessica Korda watches her drive off the 9th tee.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Minjee Lee of Australia watches her drive off the 1st tee.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Hyo Joo Kim of the Republic of Korea putts on the 9th green.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Hyo Joo Kim of the Republic of Korea keeps cool under her umbrella as she looks over the 9th green.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand tees off on the 10th hole.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Cristie Kerr of Arizona tees off on the 10th hole.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Shanshan Feng of China tees off on the 10th hole.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Fans cheer on golfers Thursday.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Golf fans Jane Lee of Schaumburg and her friend Sue stay cool in the shade.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Becky Kay and Grace Kim of Australia cheer on fellow Ausie Karrie Webb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Becky Kay and Grace Kim of Australia cheer on fellow Ausie Karrie Webb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
