Moncada piles up career-high 6 RBI as White Sox roll over A's

hello

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada, center, celebrates with manager Rick Renteria and teammates after scoring on a single by Avisail Garcia during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Chicago. Associated Press

The alarm clock went off for Yoan Moncada.

"I think he is probably getting a little bit of a wakeup call to himself in terms of where he seems himself," manager Rick Renteria said of the Chicago White Sox's 23-year-old second baseman. "I think he's also learning that truly, you have to take every single pitch of the game into consideration because they all matter.

"His skill set hasn't disappeared. It's still there. Obviously a high skill set. But I think he's starting to realize mentally that, 'Maybe I have to have a little bit more focus and intensity.'"

They were both on display Sunday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field in the Sox's 10-3 win over the Oakland Athletics.

In the fifth inning, Moncada came to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded. With the White Sox trailing 2-0, he blistered A's starter Paul Blackburn's first pitch off the right-field fence for a 3-run double.

In the sixth, Moncada broke the game open with a 2-run homer off relief pitcher Liam Hendriks.

The 6 RBI are a career high for the switch-hitter.

While Moncada powered the Sox's offense, Carlos Rodon also had a banner day.

In easily his best start of the season after coming back from shoulder surgery and joining the White Sox's rotation on June 9, Rodon matched a career high with 8 innings pitched and allowed 2 runs on 7 hits. The 25-year-old lefty also had 3 strikeouts and no walks while throwing 99 pitches (69 strikes).