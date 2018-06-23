Sweden's Haglund added to KPMG field

For the third straight year the KPMG Women's PGA Championship will have all of the top 100 players on the Ladies PGA Tour money list when the event tees off at Kemper Lakes in Kildeer this week. That's the deepest field of the five major championships on the Ladies PGA Tour.

Still, another player was added to the field on Saturday as a "special exemption." Jenny Haglund of Sweden will join the LPGA stars in the $3.65 million championship that begins its 72-hole run on Thursday.

Haglund turned professional in 2016 after playing collegiately at Southern Methodist. She has been playing on the Ladies European Tour.

"I am very thankful for this opportunity and I really look forward to playing in another major," said Haglund. "Last year I played my way into the Ricoh Women's British Open and it was just awesome. I turn 25 next week so it is safe to say I couldn't have asked for a better birthday present."

She won for the first time on the Ladies European Tour this year at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco. Now ranked No. 190 in the world, Haglund is the money leader on both the European and Symetra tours. The Symetra is the LPGA's development tour, and Haglund has also notched a win on that circuit in 2018.

While pre-tournament activities at Kemper Lakes don't begin until Tuesday, there will be a special event on Monday at Soldier Field featuring KPMG representative Phil Mickelson and LPGA player Maria Stackhouse.

Mickelson has been in the center of controversy since last week's U.S. Open when he hit a moving ball in a frustrating moment at Shinnecock Hills in New York. Far out of contention, he drew a two-stroke penalty and took a 10 on the hole but many felt he should have been disqualified from the event. That led Mickelson to issue a belated apology.

"It wasn't my finest moment," said Mickelson. "I'm sorry."

He'll be joined by stars from some of Chicago's pro sports teams in a Skills Challenge that will run from 3-5 p.m. at Soldier Field. They include Chase Daniel and Cody Parkey of the Bears, Kris Dunn of the Bulls, Dax McCarty of the Fire, Alyssa Naeher of the Red Stars and Diamond DeShields of the Sky.

