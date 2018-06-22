Boomers rally to top Wild Things

The Schaumburg Boomers kicked off a six-game homestand by rallying to a 6-5 win over the leaders of the East Division, the Washington Wild Things.

Dylan Jones opened the scoring with a 2-run single in the bottom of the second inning. Washington starter Trevor Bradley settled down, retiring the next 15 batters as his team opened a 5-2 advantage. The Wild Things tied the game with 2 unearned runs in the top of the fourth and added one in the sixth to go with two more in the seventh. Collin Ferguson broke the string of 15-straight by drilling his first homer of the year over the wall in right in the bottom of the seventh. Josh Gardiner drove home Zack Weigel with a 2-out single and Kenny Towns walked with the bases loaded to force in the tying run. Sean Godfrey collected a bloop doubled to start the eighth and scored the winning run on a single from Weigel.

Starter Joe Hauser worked 5⅔ innings and allowed just 1 earned run but did not factor in the decision. Darrell Thompson improved to 3-0 by recording the final out of the eighth. Jake Joyce saved his seventh of the year, leaving the tying run at second. Weigel tallied 2 hits and has reached base in 14 consecutive contests. Jack Parenty also tallied a pair of hits as the Boomers finished with eight. Parenty owns a career best eight-game hitting streak.