Blackhawks take D-man Boqvist with 8th pick of NHL draft

The Chicago Blackhawks selected defenseman Adam Boqvist with the eighth overall pick of the NHL draft Friday in Dallas.

The5-11, 165 right-shot D-man isn't very big, but he is drawing comparisons to Ottawa's Erik Karlsson.

The Hawks, desperate to build depth and productivity on the blue line, have now taken a defenseman in the first round for two straight years. They took Henri Jokiharju last season and recently signed the Finn to a three-year, entry-level deal.

"The last couple years we've been able to pick some defensemen," coach Joel Quenneville to NBCSN right after Boqvist was drafted. "You can never have enough D.

"(Boqvist) moves the puck, he's very active in the play. Very dynamic in a lot of ways. I think he can help our power play down the road. I'm looking forward to how he does over the summer and into camp.

"There's opportunity on the back end on our team, and it's going to be competitive along the way. But certainly you've got a guy that can move the puck and get involved offensively. Those guys are hard to find."

As expected, defenseman Rasmus Dahlin went No. 1 overall to Buffalo and high-scoring forward Andrei Svechnikov went No. 2 to Carolina. Montreal opted to keep the No. 3 pick and took Jesperi Kotkaniemi, the best center in the draft. Ottawa selected winger Brady Tkachuk No. 4 and Arizona surprised pundits by reaching for center Barrett Hayton at No. 5.

As for the Hawks, they also have the 27th pick tonight.

The draft continues Saturday with Rounds 2-7.

