Hayden, Blackhawks agree to 2-year extension

John Hayden and the Blackhawks agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension Friday.

The 6-foot-3, 223-pound Hayden got off to a solid start in his first full year as a pro last season, combining with Lance Bouma and Tommy Wingels to form what coach Joel Quenneville dubbed the "energy line." Hayden had 3 goals and 7 assists in his first 29 games, but was then held off the scoresheet for 10 straight games and assigned to Rockford.

He returned to the Hawks late in the season, then was re-assigned to the IceHogs and scored 3 goals in 13 playoff games.

The 23-year-old hard-hitting forward registered 118 hits last season, good for ninth among rookies.