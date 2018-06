White Sox pitching shaping up

BOSTON -- The White Sox's starting pitching is rounding into form.

So is their bullpen.

Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez's 6⅓ strong innings Sunday was the latest contribution to an improved stretch from Sox starters. Lopez (2-4, 3.26 ERA) allowed one earned run while striking out six in the Sox's 5-2 win against the Red Sox Sunday. He allowed one or no earned runs for the sixth time.

This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, check chicago.suntimes.com.