Scouting report: Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets

Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets, Bell MTS Place, 6 p.m. Saturday

TV:

WGN

Radio:

720-AM

The skinny:

Winnipeg is 10-1-0 in its last 11 games, with the lone loss coming to the Hawks on March 29 at the United Center. That's the night that emergency backup goalie Scott Foster was forced into action because of injuries to Anton Forsberg and Collin Delia. Foster made 7 saves in 14:01. ... Winnipeg has little to play for, having wrapped up second place in the Central Division. The Jets will open the Stanley Cup playoffs against Minnesota. ... Before Friday's games, Patrik Laine was second in the league with 44 goals, 3 behind Washington's Alex Ovechkin. Blake Wheeler was second in assists (68) and tied for eighth in points (90).

Next:

Season over