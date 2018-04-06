Arlington Heights golfer Ghim survives Masters cut

hello

Doug Ghim, after scoring his second eagle of the day, gets a hug from his father and casddie Jeff Ghim on the 18th hole Thursday during the first round at the Masters golf tournament. Associated Press

Doug Ghim walks down the second fairway with his caddie and father, Jeff Ghim, during the second round at the Masters golf tournament Friday. Associated Press

Doug Ghim of Arlington Heights hits a shot on the second hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament Friday in Augusta, Ga. Associated Press

Doug Ghim of Arlington Heights, hits on the fourth tee during the second round at the Masters golf tournament Friday in Augusta, Ga. He finished with a 72-hole score of 4-over and is expected to make the cut. Associated Press

After struggling over his first nine holes Friday at Augusta National, Doug Ghim of Arlington Heights rebounded in his second round at the Masters and is set to make some history and the cut.

Ghim, a college senior from the University of Texas, carded a 76 on Friday to become the first amateur golfer from Illinois to make the 36-hole cut at the Masters. The Buffalo Grove High School grad, thanks to Thursday's opening round of 72, sits at 4-over for the tournament, with the projected cut expected at 7-over.

Ghim's group, which included SiWoo Kim of South Korea and former Masters champion Sandy Lyle of England, was the second group to tee off Friday morning. The Top 50 golfers automatically advance at the Masters, along with all golfers within 10 strokes of the leader.

Friday morning, Ghim carded a 40 on the front nine, opening with a double bogey on the par-4 No. 1. He bounced back with birdies on No. 2 and No. 3, but added bogies at No. 4 and No. 7 around a double bogey on the par-3 6th hole for a 40. He finished the back nine with an even-par 36, recording a bogey on the 14th and a birdie on the 16th hole.

On Thursday, Ghim made the first eagle of the tournament on the par-5 13th hole when he hit a hybrid about 220 yards to within 6 feet and drained the putt.

He followed that with an eagle on the 18th when his 6-iron from 178 yards out rolled into the cup.

Here's what he wrote about that moment in a blog for Goldweek.com:

"The feeling walking up 18 was unreal. Normally, the cheers are for someone like Mr. Lyle, and deservedly so. But to know that the crowd was giving me a standing ovation, it was pretty special. The warmth that I felt when I picked the ball out of the hole was amazing. It certainly is a shot that I'll never forget, as well as 13. Whatever happens this week I know I'm coming home with some hardware -- and not just from the pro shop."

By "hardware," Ghim means the crystal highball glasses awarded to players who record an eagle at Augusta National.

To read his full blog, visit golfweek.com or click here.