Chicago Blackhawks rule out Toews for Wednesday's Blues game

Chicago Blackhawks center Nick Schmaltz says it would be a "special moment" if he gets to play in an NHL game against his brother Jordan, a member of the St. Louis Blues. Associated Press

After practice Monday it appeared Jonathan Toews would be able to play against the Blues on Wednesday, but the Blackhawks' captain suffered a setback at practice and will have to wait until at least Friday to return from an upper-body injury.

"I feel good," Toews said. "I guess it looks like tomorrow night won't be the night. We'll see how things go tomorrow morning and go from there."

"Just not cleared to play," said coach Joel Quenneville.

It will be the sixth straight game Toews has missed. He needs 1 goal and 2 points to avoid setting career lows in both categories.

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jordan Schmaltz is injured and may not play against his brother Nick this week. - Associated Press

Nick and Jordan Schmaltz have played against each other in the AHL and in a preseason game, but the brothers have yet to face off in an NHL regular-season affair.

They may get the chance Wednesday, but Jordan -- a Blues defenseman -- is injured and may not be able to play.

"It (would) be different for sure," Nick Schmaltz said after practice Tuesday. "You try not to think too much about it when you're on the ice, but it'll be a special moment.

"We grew together playing with and against each other. To be playing against each other at the NHL level would definitely be a dream come true. My parents are going to be there as well, so it would be special for everyone."

Jordan spent most of the past two seasons playing for the Chicago Wolves. This season, he has been in 13 games for the Blues and 31 for the AHL's San Antonio Rampage.

Goalie swap:

Joel Quenneville said the reason the Hawks sent goalie Collin Delia to Rockford on Monday was because they want him playing.

"He had a great run," Quenneville said. "We just wanted to reward him up here for a game or two."

J-F Berube (2-5-1, .891 save percentage, 3.93 GAA) will start against the Blues on Wednesday.

Good start:

It has only been two games, but Joel Quenneville says he's impressed with Dylan Sikura's play so far.

"I thought he had really good poise and patience with the puck," Quenneville said. "Good play recognition. Comfortable on that power play look, even though we didn't get one last game. It's early, but certainly you like the way he has a feel for the game."

Sikura has been on a line with Victor Ejdsell and Alex DeBrincat. He had 2 assists and 6 shots on goal against Winnipeg and Colorado.

• Twitter: @johndietzdh