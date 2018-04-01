A look at Blackhawks' upcoming good -- and bad -- milestones as season winds down

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth, left, hits Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane as he drives to the net in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 30, 2018, in Denver.

It's that time of year again.

Time for me to run down what milestones and dubious marks Blackhawks players are attempting to achieve and avoid. (All career marks ignore 48-game season in 2013).

So with three games left in the season, here we go:

Patrick Kane

• Is tied with Alex DeBrincat for the team lead in goals with 27. If Kane ends up with more, it will be the fifth time he's led the team.

• Needs 3 goals for his fourth 30-goal season and 6 points for a fourth 80-point season.

• He will finish with a career-worst plus-minus rating (he's at minus-19; previous worst was minus-5 in 2007-08).

• Needs 4 assists to pass Steve Larmer (517) for fifth in franchise history.

• Shooting percentage (9.7) is second-worst of career. (9.1 in 2011-12 is worst; 9.8 is third-worst).

• Needs 15 shots on goal and 4 shot attempts to break career highs of 292 and 491, both set last season.

Jonathan Toews

• Recorded 11th straight 20-goal season, but must score 1 more to avoid setting career low (21 last season).

• Needs 2 points to tie career low of 54, set last season.

• Has career-worst minus-1 rating (worst is plus-7 last season).

• Has career-low 2 power-play goals (previous worst is 5).

• Has career-low 9.5 shooting percentage (career average is 14.1; previous worst was 10.6 last season).

• Has career-worst 42 giveaways.

• Needs 7 goals to pass Dennis Hull (298) for sixth in franchise history.

• Needs 3 assists to pass Pit Martin (384) for 10th in franchise history.

Brandon Saad

• Needs 2 goals for a fourth straight 20-goal season and 1 to tie a career low.

• Needs 5 assists to tie career-low of 22, set in 2015-16.

• Has career-low 35 points (previous worst was 47 in 2013-14).

• Has career-worst minus-7 rating (previous worst was plus-1).

• Has 1 power-play goal, which is tied for career low, set last season.

• Needs 2 shots on goal and 12 shot attempts to break career highs of 233 and 396, set in 2015-16.

• Will break career high for average time on ice (17:31).

Artem Anisimov

• Recorded a third straight 20-goal season. Needs 3 more to break career-high of 22.

• Has career-low 10 assists (previous low was 16 in 2009-10).

• Has career-worst minus-13 rating (previous low is minus-6).

• Has career-best 11 power-play goals (previous high was 5).

• Needs 1 game-winning goal to tie career high of 7.

• Has a career-worst 17 takeaways and 26 giveaways.

Alex DeBrincat

• With 27 goals, DeBrincat is battling Patrick Kane for the team lead. He's also 2 behind Winnipeg's Kyle Connor and Vancouver's Brock Boeser (out for season) for the rookie lead.

• Only rookie in Blackhawks rookie to record three hat tricks in one season.

• Seventh rookie in team history to record a 25-goal season.

Patrick Sharp

• Needs 1 goal for 250 in Blackhawks uniform and 13 for 300 in his career.

• Needs 64 games for 1,000 in the NHL.

• Does not have a power-play goal, which hasn't happened since he played 41 games for the Flyers in 2003-04.

Duncan Keith

• Keith has scored 1 goal -- a career low -- on 183 shots on goal and 369 total attempts. Since the league began tracking SOG in 1959-60, Keith's 0.55 percent shooting percentage is the lowest ever by players with at least 1 goal. (Four players have taken 125 or more shots and not scored, including the Hawks' Gilles Marotte, who holds the record at 154 shots without a goal in 1967-68).

• Keith's minus-25 rating is a career low. His previous worst of minus-11 came in his rookie season.

• Has blocked a career-high 155 shots.

• Is eight games away from 1,000 in NHL career.

Brent Seabrook

• Played 1,000th NHL game on March 29.

• His 18 assists and 24 points tie career lows.

• Average time on ice of 20:12 is lowest since his rookie year (20:02).

• His 156 blocked shots are 9 away from tying a career high.

• Needs 6 goals for 100 in his career.

Connor Murphy

• Has taken a career-high 107 SOG, but has a career-worst shooting percentage of 1.9.

• Average TOI of 16:21 is a career low.

• Averaged 133 blocks the last three seasons, but has only 94 this season.

Corey Crawford

• Started a career-low 27 games (previous low was 55).

• Recorded career-best .929 save percentage, bettering .926 mark from 2013.

Joel Quenneville

• Will miss playoffs for just the third time in 21 seasons as a coach.

• Will finish under .500 for the first time ever (previous worst season came when 1998-99 St. Louis Blues went 37-32-13.

• Needs 17 wins for 900 in his career.

Team

• Will miss the playoffs for first time since 2007-08 and finish under .500 for the first time since 2006-07.

• Used six goalies for the first time since 2003-04.