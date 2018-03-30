Reliving a Blackhawks game with lots of 'wow' factors

What a ceremony.

What a couple of debuts.

And wow, what a moment.

There are been more than 3,100 home games since the franchise began in 1926, but it's safe to say the 21,000-plus Blackhawks fans who stayed to the end of a stirring 6-2 victory over Winnipeg at the United Center on Thursday witnessed the most unique regular-season contest in franchise history.

For those who missed it -- or just want to relive it -- here's a recap of a night that will live in infamy.

The ceremony

• "Seabsy, boy. Congratulations on 1,000 games. It's been a pleasure, an honor and a privilege to be your teammate." -- Duncan Keith

• "I want to thank you for not only being a great teammate, but pretty much a big brother and a leader in our locker room." -- Jonathan Toews

• "Proud to call you a teammate, but more importantly, a good friend." -- Patrick Sharp

This is how the evening began, with a stirring five-minute video tribute to Brent Seabrook -- one of the most vocal, loyal and important Blackhawks of the past 13 years. Seabrook became just the fifth player to appear in 1,000 NHL games for the franchise, and he did it before his 33rd birthday.

The Hawks laid out two red carpets so they would form a giant '7' and Seabrook received a Silver Stick, a painting, and a seven-day vacation to Disney World.

When it was over, Seabrook posed for photos with his mom, dad, brother, wife and three children -- all of whom could not wipe the smiles off their faces.

"Seeing them out there was pretty special," Seabrook said. "I know they enjoyed it. I saw my daughter's face when they said the Disneyland trip, and it was pretty cool."

The debuts

Dylan Sikura annoys the heck out of his roommates with the 10-15 alarm clocks he sets to make sure he is never late to practices or morning skates.

"It's ugly," Sikura admitted.

He didn't need one Thursday morning, though, because adrenaline got him up 30 minutes early. And he certainly didn't need one during the game as he looked comfortable skating with Alex DeBrincat and Victor Ejdsell.

Sikura, who notched 2 assists and took 4 shots on goal, should play a huge role in the Hawks' future.

"People that I really trust feel he could be a top-six (forward)," said Eddie Olczyk on the pregame show. "He has a nose for the net."

Speaking of the net, that's where 23-year-old Collin Delia found himself after Anton Forsberg was injured during warmups. Delia, who began this season in the ECHL, stopped Winnipeg's first 20 shots and finished with 25 saves.

Then came the cramps. Out went Delia and in came an unknown accountant from Oak Park.

The moment

As 36-year-old Scott Foster emerged from the Hawks' dressing room and sidled past Joel Quenneville, all the Blackhawks' coach could do was crack up. After all, Q was sending his SIXTH goalie of the season onto the ice, and this one is a veteran of beer-league hockey at Johnny's IceHouse.

Foster made 7 saves -- what other number would you expect on Brent Seabrook Night? -- and was mobbed by overjoyed teammates after the final horn sounded.

Said Seabrook: "He just went out there and, Christ, took a few shots. I was like, 'Oh. This guy looks pretty good.'

"He was great. I think the boys were doing everything they could to try and help him out. ... It was a fun night."

Foster was a block away from the United Center when he learned about Forsberg's injury. He signed an amateur tryout contract and waited in the Hawks dressing room in full gear in case something happened to Delia.

Then it happened. Assistant coach Kevin Dineen appeared and Foster said the only thing he remembers hearing is, "Put your helmet on."

The crowd was behind Foster from the get-go, roaring louder and louder with each save. One of the biggest cheers came after Foster just barely deflected a Dustin Byfuglien blast with his glove.

"You just kind of brace yourself and hope for the best," Foster said. "He's a big man and he can shoot the puck."

Efforts to reach Foster on Friday were unsuccessful. But fans who want to check out the "Guy With The 1.000 NHL Save Percentage" can give Johnny's IceHouse a buzz and find out when his team is scheduled to play.

"This is something that no one can ever take away from me," Foster said after the game. "It's something that I can go home and tell my kids and they can tell their friends. Just a ton of fun and a lot of good memories. …

"You just keep grinding away in men's league and eventually you'll get your shot."

