How Seabrook's dad influenced Blackhawks' defenseman's gritty attitude

Brent Seabrook looks at the spotlight much like a vampire looks at the sun -- something to be avoided at all costs.

So if Thursday's pregame ceremony at the United Center celebrating Seabrook's 1,000th NHL game is a brief one, you probably won't hear the veteran defenseman complain one bit.

The sooner he can get off the red carpet and onto the ice and start playing, the better.

After all, that's what Seabrook does. He's a hockey player.

And because of an ironman mentality hammered into his brain by his dad at a young age, Seabrook will play through almost anything.

Even after a skate sliced through his thumb when he was a kid.

"I don't think I even got stitches," Seabrook said. "I think (my dad) just taped it up with hockey tape. My hand was covered in blood, and you know, 'You're fine.' ...

"He was like that his whole life. My first year in the league he crushed all his fingers in a steel press, and he was at work 10 days later. He's got that drive. My brother and I definitely got that from him."

Seabrook will become just the fifth Hawk to skate in 1,000 games for the team, joining Stan Mikita (1,396), Bobby Hull (1,036), Eric Nesterenko (1,013) and Bob Murray (1,008). He has missed just 15 games since his rookie season, so it's certainly possible Seabrook could pass Mikita in five years and sit atop that list.

It's not that Seabrook's never been hurt. But considering he played through both a broken finger and a serious rib injury in 2002-03 with the Lethbridge Hurricanes, a muscle pull or a tweaked knee isn't going to keep him out of the lineup.

"I want to be with the boys and trying to win hockey games," Seabrook said. "That's where we all want to be. For me personally, it's tough when I'm not playing. It's really tough.

"I sort of feel like -- I don't know -- I feel like I'm a nuisance being around the rink or (getting) treatment. I don't like doing that kind of stuff, so I just try and play through that."

Seabrook's first game came on Oct. 5, 2005 in a 5-3 loss to the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim. He assisted on Mark Bell's first-period goal that gave the Hawks a 1-0 lead, but other than that Seabrook admitted he was terrible.

Two nights later, though, Seabrook showed what kind of player he would become by dishing out 4 assist in a 6-3 victory over San Jose.

"The first year the guys were great and made it easy on us young guys to step in and play," Seabrook said.

Since then, Seabrook has become one of the best defensemen in Blackhawks history. He's just 6 goals shy of becoming the fourth D-man in franchise history to hit the century mark and 39 away from passing Murray for second all-time. Doug Wilson is No. 1 with 225.

Seabrook has also potted some of the biggest goals in postseason history, with the biggest coming on May 29, 2013 when his blast 3:35 into overtime gave the Hawks a 2-1 victory over Detroit in Game 7 of the Western Conference final.

Off the ice, Seabrook has always been one of the team's most vocal players. He's a true leader who knows how to motivate a room.

"I've just tried to be myself and do the things that I do," Seabrook said. "You know, I'm a loud guy.

"I try to be funny. You can ask some of the guys if I'm funny or not, I don't know. Maybe annoying more than anything and just loud."

Ryan Hartman definitely agreed with that assessment during training camp.

"Nothing gets by him," Hartman said. "You're a minute late or you're right on time, he's that guy that's almost sitting there waiting at the clock just to give you a hard time.

"But he does it all around. Messes with the trainers. … It's all in good fun."

Which is exactly what Thursday should be for Seabrook, his teammates, coaches and 21,000-plus who should make sure to be in their seats for what figures to be a moving ceremony.

And if it lasts a little too long?

That's OK.

Because if anybody deserves a stirring tribute for what he's helped bring to the Blackhawks over the last 13 years, it's certainly Brent Seabrook.

"A big part of the success of the franchise," said coach Joel Quenneville. "He's been there every step of the way."