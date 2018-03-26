'Dynamic' Sikura gives Chicago Blackhawks fans reason to be excited for final 5 games

Northeastern's Dylan Sikura celebrates his goal during the second period of an NCAA northeast regional playoff hockey game against Michigan in Worcester, Mass., on Saturday. Associated Press

With Loyola's basketball team in the Final Four, and the Cubs and Sox just days away from their season openers, there's no doubt that the disappointing Blackhawks aren't exactly the first thing on most Chicagoans minds.

But there is one very good reason for fans to get excited about the Hawks' final five games and it comes in a 6-foot, 166-pound package known as Dylan Sikura.

"He's just a dynamic player," said John Hayden, who played against Sikura in college. "I've talked to other players who played against him this year. Everyone's really impressed by him."

The 22-year-old Sikura, who signed a two-year deal that runs through next season, will make his debut against Winnipeg at the United Center on Thursday.

The Hawks drafted Sikura in the sixth round of the 2014 draft, and he has developed into a skilled forward with puck-handling skills similar to Patrick Kane and Nick Schmaltz. Sikura scored 43 goals in 73 games the last two seasons at Northeastern.

"Seems like he was faster, quicker, (and) like he was more poised with the puck," Quenneville said. "(He has) high-end play recognition and patience. Does a nice job of seeing and anticipating on the offensive side of things."

Sikura met the media after the Hawks' morning skate Monday and said it had been "a pretty crazy 48 hours." That's because just two days prior, Sikura and his Northeastern teammates were playing Michigan in the NCAA Tournament. Sikura tied the game at 2-2 in the third period, but the Wolverines prevailed 3-2.

"Obviously not the way we wanted (it) to end, but a lot to be happy about there," Sikura said. "And obviously just to take the next step in my career is pretty special and I'm just happy to be here right now."

Sikura said he didn't regret returning for his senior season and that giving his school a Beanpot championship for the first time in 30 years "was pretty special." (The Beanpot is a tournament among the four major college hockey schools around Boston).

Quenneville didn't say who Sikura would play with, but if it's in a top-six role he figures to be placed on a line with Patrick Kane and Brandon Saad, or perhaps Nick Schmaltz and Vinnie Hinostroza.

"The opportunity is good and you want to take advantage of it," Quenneville said.

Sikura promises to "be a sponge" and learn as much as possible in the final two weeks of the season.

One of the players he might want to lean on is Hayden, who got 12 games in last season after coming to the Hawks from Yale.

"This is going to be pretty valuable for him, both on and off the ice," Hayden said. "Going into training camp next year he'll know what it's like playing with this caliber of players.

"But more importantly he'll be around the guys and bonding with the guys, and he'll have those familiar faces when he comes to camp. I know it helped me a ton and I had a better mindset this year in training camp.

"We're all really excited for him. It's going to be fun."