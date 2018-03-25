Breaking News Bar
 
Blackhawks
updated: 3/25/2018 4:29 PM

Dylan Sikura signs 2-year deal with Blackhawks

Dylan Sikura signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Sunday that runs through the 2018-19 season.

Sikura can't play in Monday's game against San Jose because his visa will not be completed in time, so he is expected to make his NHL debut against Winnipeg on Thursday.

Sikura, a 6-foot, 166-pound forward whom the Hawks took in the sixth round of the NHL draft in 2014, played four seasons at Northeastern University. He racked up 43 goals in 73 games the last two seasons and is expected to compete for a top-six role.

"He's a very flashy player -- high-end skill, high-end speed," said his brother, Tyler, who has 17 goals in Rockford this season and recently agreed to a one-year deal with the Hawks. "(He's) like a Patrick Kane/Nick Schmaltz kind of guy who can hold onto the puck and seems to have the puck on his stick a lot."

Even though Dylan Sikura will burn a year off his entry-level deal by playing five games or less, the Hawks didn't want to risk him becoming a free agent on Aug. 15.

Sikura's college career ended when Northeastern lost 3-2 to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Sikura's decision to return to for his senior year wasn't an easy one.

"I definitely thought about it a lot," he said at Blackhawks Prospects Camp in July. "It was a tough decision to make, obviously, to defer an NHL contract.

"You waited your whole life for that. But at the end of the day, Stan (Bowman) and all the staff, they're pretty promising about it. Honestly, I think it's just going to help me in the long run."

Hawks recall Ejdsell:

Victor Ejdsell, whom the Hawks acquired from Nashville as part of the Ryan Hartman trade on Feb. 26, was recalled from Rockford on Sunday. Ejdsell, a 6-foot-4, 214-pound forward, scored 20 goals in 50 games in the Swedish Hockey League this season and played in two games for the IceHogs.

