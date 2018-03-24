Scouting Fox Valley lacrosse teams

BOYS

Bartlett

Coach: Vincent Trombetta

2017 club record: 9-7, 3-2 Upstate Eight

Top returning players: Senior Brandon Calderon (attack), juniors Brandon Baker (attack) and Matt Nowak

(defense)

Key newcomers: Nick Deckard (goalie), freshman Maxwell Nordlund (long-stick middie)

Outlook: Baker was a first-team all-conference pick last year, while Calderon was a second-team pick and Nowak was an honorable-mention selection. "Our team chemistry is at an all-time high," said Trombetta. "I don't think I've ever come to a new team that had so much chemistry this early into the season. We also have really creative players who find new ways to score or shut down opposing teams' offense." Trombetta has a senior-led offense. "We have a very strong attack and a solid faceoff game with Cameron Montbriand taking the bulk of them at the 'X.'" A young defense still has familiarity with each other. "They have been together for a few years and have a few more to go together," said Trombetta. "They are very fast and physical and have a very high lacrosse IQ." Decard takes over in goal. "He's one of the best I've seen at Bartlett." Trombetta said the team's goal is to win the sectional, "which is comprised of very good competition. With the players and coaching staff we have this season, we have very high expectations. We also are very excited to be part of the IHSA and our school has been fully supportive of the team with a shout-out to our athletic director Jeff Bral."

Batavia

Coach: Scott Williams (2nd season, 7th with program)

2017 club record: 8-7, 3-4 Upstate Eight

Top returning players: Seniors Daniel Sterne (attack), Jackson Patterson (attack), Jake Krumwiede (middie-faceoff), junior Shaye Fitzpatrick (goalie)

Key newcomers: Junior Ethan Rudd (middie), sophomore Connor Vieu (defense)

Outlook: Batavia lost a pair of all-conference players to graduation, but returns second-team all-conference pick Sterne, who had 34 goals and 52 points last season. Patterson had 32 goals and 38 points, while Krumwiede was 58 percent on faceoffs and had 57 groundballs to go with 11 goals. Fitzpatrick saved 66 percent of shots sent his way in an injury-shortened three-game stint. "We are in a rebuilding mode this season, having lost seven starters from last year," said Williams. "We will be a young team with only six seniors and 23 freshmen/sophomores." Williams said strengths will be on attack where Batavia returns Patterson and Sterne who combined for 66 goals last season. Fitzpatrick has verbally committed to Duke to play women's lacrosse. "Her save percentage was 66 percent in only three varsity games last season due to injury," Williams pointed out. Williams said the two St. Charles teams will be strong in the conference.

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Dylan Maule

2017 club record: 3 wins

Top returning players: Seniors Carson Acquaviva (attack), Ryan Thompson (attack), Josh Zahara (attack), Kegan Peterdorff (goalie), juniors Damian Smiech (middie), Dominick Bianchi (defense), sophomore Alex Rivas (middie)

Outlook: Maule said Dundee-Crown is still in the midst of its rebuilding process. "We are a young and developing program," he said. The Chargers own 3 games last season and qualified for the first round of the IHSLA playoffs after failing to win a contest the previous two campaigns. Peterdorff will anchor the defense in goal, along with Bianchi. Acquaviva, Thompson and Zahara provide offense at attack, while Smiech and Rivas, a sophomore, are "strong midfielders with great transition skills," said Maule. The team's motion offense under Maule, "has the potential to be one of the most exciting scoring groups in conference," he said. Maule also lauded defensive coordinator Kyle Loftus, a former Illinois State goalie. "He has a young, aggressive group attacking the ball," he said. "I believe we are going to surprise a few teams this year. It's a hardworking group willing to learn the game."

Geneva

Coach: Tyler Thomas (2nd season)

2017 club record: 9-8, 3-3 conference

Top returning players: Seniors Austin Lindell (middie), Henry Gleamza (attack), juniors Jack Konicek (faceoff, middie), Cole Campbell (defense). Jameson Shanahan (middie), Harrison Walker (attack), sophomore Jake Costello (long stick middie-faceoff)

Key newcomers: Freshmen Clark Giansanti (middie), Michael Kudish (middie-faceoff), Peter Fisher (middie-attack)

Outlook: Geneva lost a state all-star game participant and three all-conference performers due to graduation. Campbell and Konicek are returning honorable-mention all-conference performers. Campbell registered 34 ground balls, while Konicek tallied 8 goals and 8 assists and won 44 percent of his faceoffs a year ago. Walker returns after scoring 11 goals to go with 4 assists. Costello had 58 ground balls and was 52 percent on faceoffs. "The players have set high goals for this team," said Thomas. "We want to win conference, win the river (beating Batavia, and both St. Charles schools), make the playoffs and be over .500 on the season. We will achieve all these goals if we work hard, put in the time, energy and effort it takes to win and, most importantly, we will need to play as a team and not as individuals." Thomas said faceoffs and midfield play will be key strengths. "We are returning our top two faceoff guys from last year and they should be two of the top faceoff guys in the conference this year," the coach pontificated. "Our midfield players have the potential to change a game." Thomas is a tad concerned about depth. "We do not have a very big team compared to other teams so depth may affect us this year," he said. "One obstacle that will stand in our way this year will be the youthfulness of the team. Our team is very young and fairly inexperienced. However, we have returning varsity players in key positions and a strong group of captains that will help the younger players grow and develop as the season carries on." Thomas said both St. Charles schools and South Elgin will be ones to keep an eye on in the conference. "The team that will have the most success this season will be South Elgin," he said. "They are coming off a B division state championship and have most of their team returning, including the conference's best goalie and attackman."

St. Charles North

Coach: Kyle Pepich

2017 club record: 10-8, 4-1 Upstate Eight

Top returning players: Seniors Christian Ketzner (defense), Liam Drummond (attack), Lucas Segobiano (middie), Zachary Hames (middie), Nathan Woolwine (goalie), juniors Sean Lee (attack), Evaisson Schramm (long-stick middie)

Key newcomers: Sophomores Blake Wohlwend (defense), Jack Cunningham (middie), Tanner Davidson (faceoff), Josh Uhri (middie), Dylan Connelly (middie), John Hamilton (defense)

Outlook: St. Charles North returns four all-conference performers in Ketzner (first team), Segobiano (second team) and honorable-mention selections Schramm and Woolwine. "Our biggest strength is our experienced, returning varsity players," said Pepich, who coached South Elgin to the Lacrosse Cup championship last season (B division state title). "Some of these players are in their fourth year on varsity and we are leaning on them to help mold our large sophomore class on varsity. The new coaching staff is incorporating a new offense and man-up. "Everything is new to our players," said Pepich. "We have started to see signs of them understanding the concepts and the chemistry starting to build between the players." Pepich noted the team lost a top close defender to a season-ending injury. "We are returning a couple key players on defense and have had young players step up," he said. Midfield depth could provide the turning point for Pepich's squad. "Our midfield depth is going to be key to the team between offensive midfielders, defensive midfielders and long-stick midfielders, they will put us in a position to win every game," he said. Pepich said the team expects to compete and win the conference and sectional. "Our goal is to be ranked as a top 15 team in the state."

South Elgin

Coach: Dylan Butler

2017 club record: 22-1, 5-0 Upstate Eight, B division state champions

Top returning players: Senior Ryan Gartner (goalie), juniors Cade Newton (attack) and Travis Tranchitella (long-stick midfield)

Key newcomer: Mike Matuszewski (defense)

Outlook: South Elgin returns plenty of talent from last year's team that won the Class B state title. Newton racked up 144 points en route to first-team all-conference and all-state accolades. Gartner made 186 saves and also was a first-team all-conference pick. Tranchitella amassed 105 ground balls and was named honorable-mention all-conference. "Our strength is our experience," said Butler. "We only lost three starters and six seniors total. The team has kept the majority of the group together. Going to the LAX Cup (last season), they've experienced it all and know what to do to repeat the same success." South Elgin has its entire midfield group back, plus Newton on attack. "This has left us in a great spot," said Butler. "With having a solid mix of older and younger players, I'm excited to see what the offense can possibly achieve this year, especially with having the experience from last year. Our offensive players' lacrosse IQ is continuing to grow." Butler is even more excited about the other half of the field. "The defense I feel is the strength of this team," he said. "We have a deep midfield group that can play both sides of the ball very well and keeping three-fourths of our defensive players from last year helps a lot. Ryan Gartner, our goalie, is extremely talented and smart and the team follows him. Our two returning defensemen both are intelligent, hardworking players and the addition of Mike Matusewski has filled the hole left with our graduating senior last year very well." Butler also is a fan of the team's demeanor. "They have the ability to have fun and not let a moment get too big," he said. "They do have high expectations for themselves, but they know they can just be kids and enjoy the game they love. They are able to step back for a moment, take a deep breath and do what needs to be done. As a coach, it's awesome to this. They lift each other up and push one another. They also are a very close group of players, everyone's friends with one another. I enjoy seeing that." Butler said the team has high expectations once again heading into the first season of IHSA-sanctioned play. "I am very excited to be part of the IHSA. Playing back in 2012, I never thought I'd see this come so soon what lacrosse has reached as a sport. It will be fun to play against teams we normally couldn't before and we have some challenging games this year, but the competition will make it fun. Our goal is to focus on today and not a game in May or anything down the road. We try to keep the players eyes on either having a great practice, competing hard in a game or whatever it may be so they never waste a practice or overlook a certain team. Our goal always is to go '1-0 on today.' Expectations are to achieve a high-level of success and make sure we are the toughest, hardest-working team on and off the field."

GIRLS

Geneva

Coach: Kailey Robbins

2017 club record: 0-7-1

Top returning players: Juniors Natalie Rutledge (middie, attack), Alyssa Davidson (middie, attack), sophomore Julia Rein (middie-attack)

Key newcomers: Senior Katelyn Keenehan (middie-attack), sophomore Grace Leone (attack) and freshman Leah Davine (middie)

Outlook: Last year was Geneva's first as a team. "We are a young team," said Robbins. "We have many girls who are returning players from last year who have shown growth not only on the lacrosse field, but in their leadership skills within the team. Many of the returning players play in the offseason. For this reason, our team has a solid foundation to build upon this upcoming season. We are looking forward to finding success." Robbins said her squad constantly is looking to add to its offense and playbook. "We strive to find an offensive set that showcases the many talents on our team," he said. "We are looking forward to continuing to build upon the offensive set we already have as the season continues. We have many talented players on the field who we hope to give opportunities to shine in the offensive third of the field." Playing team defense has been a major focus in the early going. "We have multiple defenders on our team who are great at conquering attackers one-on-one," the coach said. "Our focus this season has been on taking their individual defensive strengths and combining them to solidify our team defense. We have been working on communication within the defensive third of the field and working with one another in our slides and work as a defensive unit. The girls are stepping up and gelling as a defensive unit." Robbins added there is no shortage of hard-workers on the roster. "The thing I enjoy most about this team is their strong work ethic and ability to persevere," she said. "Being a new team in the area, the girls put their work into building a solid foundation for our program last season. The girls are excited to continue to build upon this foundation this season not only in team culture, but also in the team's athletic ability and lacrosse IQ. The girls come to practice driven and show up to games determined to give their all. That truly is what a coach seeks. With desire and determination, the outcome of the game is in their hands, or should I say sticks?"